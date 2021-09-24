PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Arts Council have announced the launch of the Governor’s Student Art Competition.
The Arts Council is now accepting submissions on behalf of the governor. All South Dakota students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to participate in this program. Selected student work from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2022. The divisions are organized as Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.
The submission deadline is Nov. 12, 2021. All artwork is to be submitted electronically as a high-resolution JPEG image, along with the Artwork Submission Form and the Authorization Release Form. Competition guidelines, instructions, and all necessary forms are accessible at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Reasonable accommodations will be made for any student who encounters barriers to this submission process. Reach out to Rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us or call 605-773-3301 for assistance.
Organizers encourage teachers and parents to help students work on their submissions early, so they have plenty of time to prepare their artwork and artist statements.
