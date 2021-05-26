The Yankton School District’s Summer Food program will start June 3. This program is for all children 18 and under in the Yankton area. Free Grab-N-Go meals will be available starting June 3. Monday’s meal pack will include three breakfasts and three lunches, Thursday’s meal pack will include four breakfasts and three lunches.
Distribution will be in the back of the Yankton High School (Activities parking lot) from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
To help the school plan, visit the Child Nutrition page on the Yankton School District website to sign up for meals. Signing up is not mandatory to receive meals, it just helps us estimate how many meals to prepare.
Parents may pick up meals for their children only.
If you have any questions, contact the Child Nutrition office at 665-8379.
