DELMONT — The District 1 South Dakota Farmers Union meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Black Sheep Bar and Grill in Delmont has been postponed due to coronavirus health concerns.
It will not be held on the storm date of March 21 either.
No make-up date has been determined.
