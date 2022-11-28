LINCOLN, Neb. — It is not uncommon that shorter days and colder temperatures affect people during the winter months. The challenge of the common Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) approaches again.

SAD, sometimes called seasonal mood disorder, is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons. It usually starts in the late fall and early winter and goes away during the spring and summer. Some people do experience this depression in the spring or summer, but it is a lot less common. Symptoms of SAD may include sadness, having a gloomy outlook, or feeling hopeless, worthless, and irritable. There may be a loss of interest or pleasure in activities you used to enjoy, difficulty in sleeping or oversleeping, low energy, carbohydrate cravings and weight gain, or thoughts of death or suicide.

