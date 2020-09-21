BROOKINGS — Every summer, the statewide South Dakota Humanities Council’s One Book South Dakota author tours South Dakota to meet readers and fans. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s author, former Westboro Baptist Church member Megan Phelps-Roper, is interacting with fans virtually.
In July, Phelps-Roper began discussing “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church” via Zoom and other online platforms. Her virtual tour will conclude at the 2020 South Dakota Festival of Books Oct. 2-4 in Brookings. Typically, the One Book author makes a keynote presentation at the annual Festival, but SDHC is still determining whether events can safely be held in person.
“Megan’s talking to as many people as possible virtually,” said Jennifer Widman, director of the Festival of Books. “While she prefers the kind of personal connections she can make at live events, she has been pleasantly surprised at how enjoyable and rewarding the virtual format has been. Her audiences have felt the same way.”
Phelps-Roper will also participate in Zoom discussion at the Yankton Community Library Sept. 24.
Check for schedule updates at http://sdhumanities.org/events.
