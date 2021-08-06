Massive Sandbagging Effort Offered Major Line Of Defense In 2011 Flood

Editor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series of stories looking at the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Missouri River flood.
As Yankton County emergency manager, Paul Scherschligt had no idea why he was summoned to join a statewide call that Memorial Day weekend in 2011.
“I received notice on the Friday before Memorial Day to be on a conference call with (Gov. Dennis Daugaard) at 8:30 Saturday morning,” he said. “I was wondering, ‘Holy moley, what is statewide and what is coming?’”
Scherschligt soon found out.
Major Missouri River flooding was hitting South Dakota, creating a first wave of major impact in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area in the central part of the state before sweeping downstream to southeastern cities such as Yankton and Dakota Dunes.
As the flooding marks its 10th anniversary, Scherschligt still vividly remembers his gut instinct to summon all hands on deck.
The mobilization had the advantage of a few days’ notice, but Scherschligt had no idea what to expect. Local officials used an engineering firm and a boat survey to determine the impact at various Gavins Point Dam releases on downstream property.
Officials initially calculated for Missouri River releases based on the record 70,000 cfs from Gavins Point.
“We started staking out areas along the river that would be affected. We would look at areas like Larson’s Landing, River Aspen and all the riverside homes,” he said. “Our readings were pretty spot-on of where the water was going to be coming, and a lot of those houses and property were damaged.”
As the flooding’s impact became known at Pierre, the emergency responders quickly realized they could be facing something much larger than they anticipated.
They were right, as flooding continued for months with Gavins Point releasing 160,000 cubic feet per second — amounting to one million gallons of water each second — for much of the summer.
“That was some of the reason we used the engineering firm we had,” he said. “We wanted to know how high the water would go and how it would affect certain areas. What would be the effect for every 1,000 cfs that the releases went up?”
From the outset, Scherschligt and others knew they needed a massive sandbagging effort to contain the flooding as best they could. He turned to community leaders, including Carmen Schramm, who was serving as executive director of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“That was a crazy year at the chamber since there were so many things going on — the 150th Anniversary of Yankton, school opt-out conversations, along with all the things that keep a Chamber busy on top of it,” Schramm recalled.
And then Scherschligt called, asking her to meet with him about flooding concerns.
“When I arrived at their office, they laid out their request for the Yankton Chamber along with Pauline Rhoades and others to pool our resources and begin coordination efforts for supplies and volunteers. That’s when things kicked into high gear,” Schramm said.
“We began calling for supplies for anyone needing to vacate their homes. (We asked for) things like boxes, packing supplies, bubble wrap, packing tape — the Chamber building and several other locations became drop-off and pick-up areas for these supplies.”
Organizers then put out the call for volunteers willing to lend their arms and backs to fortify Yankton’s shoreline, Schramm said.
“We reached out to churches, groups and organizations to help find and direct volunteers to help fill sandbags, deliver and stack the bags to fortify levees and areas around homes,” she said. “Emergency management had set up sandbagging locations with the help of the inmates to keep things moving. Mount Marty students helped to box and move several families.”
The effort became a race against time, Schramm said.
“I remember the steady stream of haulers going to areas west of Yankton and watching the levee go higher and higher at Larson’s Landing. The hardest part was the feeling of not being able to do enough to help affected businesses and homeowners,” she said.
“We toured the hardest-hit areas with the governor and several congressional leaders so they could assess firsthand the need for quick support and relief funding. Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels was on the ground coordinating efforts in the eastern part of South Dakota.”
The sandbagging effort at Yankton became a nearly round-the-clock effort, running from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Scherschligt said. An assembly line and distribution system involved truckloads of sand from Kellen and Streit, Inc. along the James River brought to the Yankton County highway shed.
“We received 120,000 tons of sand. It was an enormous amount, but they couldn’t haul it as fast as we could bag it,” Scherschligt said. “During the flood, we gave out 675,000 sandbags. That’s a lot of sandbags.”
Scherschligt and others notified the public that sand and bags were arriving for the fight against the river.
“We put out the word that we were looking for volunteers to help haul sandbags. That first day, we had 100-some volunteers. Then, the volunteers just kept coming. We had inmates help with the sandbags and filling and hauling them,” he said.
“We had volunteers who came from all over. We had local residents, Boy Scouts, Air Force cadets, people who came down from Sioux Falls and even from out of state.”
To his knowledge, the effort marked a record, Scherschligt said.
“This was the biggest event we ever had as far as using volunteers, emergency services and different departments,” he said. “We would get up to 250 people a day who could come to fill bags or get food for the volunteers.”
The sandbagging operations were suspended overnight so staff members and volunteers could get rest and for safety reasons, Scherschligt said.
“Toward the end, people needed naps because they were working so hard,” he added.
The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) played a key role in the sandbagging efforts, Scherschligt said. The Yankton-based Charlie Battery (now Bravo Battery) had just returned from a Middle East mission. Upon its arrival home, the unit was dispatched to Pierre for a flooding mission but was redeployed to Yankton and other southeast South Dakota communities in need.
In a 2016 Press & Dakotan article, then-Maj. Anthony Deiss provided an overview of the SDNG sandbagging efforts during the 2011 flooding.
“Sandbagging operations were a combined effort involving the SDNG, local contractors, community members, volunteers and inmates from the South Dakota Department of Corrections,” he said. “At the height of operations, sandbagging crews were operating at more than 20 sites.”
Officials were estimating about 500,000 sandbags were being produced a day. Sand bags estimates filled by SDNG members for the entire operation in the capital area totaled about 750,000 small sandbags and 2,000 one-ton sandbags; and for the Dakota Dunes area, about 600,000 small sandbags and 4,500 one-ton sandbags. The military airlifted 1,147 one-ton sandbags totaling 2,523,060 pounds.
“The bags were primarily filled with shovels by hundreds of soldiers and airmen located at the various sites. Mechanical sand dispensers attached to trucks were also used,” Deiss said.
“Teams were divided up by those filling the sandbags while others tied and secured and stored the bags for pick up. Others would load the sandbags onto residents’ trailers or trucks or pallets. Larger sandbags like the one-ton bags were filled with skid steer loaders or other heavy equipment.”
Sandbagging crews were used at more than 20 sites along Missouri River, including the Ft. Pierre/Pierre area, Dakota Dunes, McCook Lake, Wynstone, Yankton and Vermillion areas, to name a few, Deiss said.
“Soldiers and airmen patrolled the levees and sandbagged areas on a 24/7 basis, looking for weak points and checking the integrity of the reinforced areas. The sandbags and levees held up extremely well,” he said.
“There were several instances where are patrols noticed some weak points throughout the duration of the operation but reacted and worked hand in hand with other support agencies to quickly identify and fix the problem areas.”
Altogether, 1,957 Guard members were involved in the flood response mission for a total of 41,721 workdays. The Pierre-Fort Pierre area of operations ran from May 27-Aug. 23 (89 days) and in the Dakota Dunes area from May 31-Aug. 30 (92 days). The highest total of military personnel on a single day came June 9 with 1,347 members.
“The SDNG response to the Missouri River flooding was indeed historic in nature,” Deiss said/
People from all walks of life came together to fight a common enemy, Schramm said.
“The Chamber, along with a huge army of volunteers, tried to support individuals and businesses through a historic event that affected so many people,” she said. “I’m proud of everyone — from churches providing food and water to workers to businesses providing to help fellow Yanktonians and our friends on the Nebraska side.”
The flood itself wasn’t the only challenge, Schramm said.
State and regional officials were getting out the word that Yankton was safe and open for the summer tourist season, which normally sees more than one million visitors annually at Lewis and Clark Lake.
“The national news had the entire state underwater, and visitors were confused by the message and if it was safe to travel to South Dakota for their vacation plans,” she said.
“The Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau, working with the South Dakota Department of Tourism, developed messaging to keep visitors updated on conditions and that it was safe to visit.”
The flooding created its own tourist attraction, Schramm said.
“The overflow at Gavin’s Point Dam became an unintended No. 1 visitor attraction due to the historic amount of water pouring through all 14 gates,” she said. “It created amazing photos and an experience that, while unique, we hope to not experience again.”
Scherschligt was left with one flooding reminder — 325,000 unused sandbags that were never filled. The sand was reclaimed and the bags were cut up.
Looking back, Scherschligt marvels at the tremendous effort that brought people together, many times without being asked.
“We had a great group of folks. We live in an awesome community,” he said. “Nobody knew what to expect with these historical flows along the river. It was challenging, but we made it through.”
