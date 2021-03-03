South Dakota Magazine has added a veteran business and community leader to its administrative team.
Carmen Schramm has taken a position as marketing director, overseeing new partnerships the Yankton-based publication is building with communities across the state. Schramm will also help to organize new programs to reach readers and advertisers.
“Carmen’s experience in South Dakota business and travel fits perfectly with our mission to tell the story of the state,” says Katie Hunhoff, the magazine’s editor and publisher. “She will help us to better serve our readers and advertisers. We feel very fortunate to have her organizational and leadership skills.”
Hunhoff said South Dakota Magazine is planning several new projects to better serve its readership and the Yankton community. She said Schramm will play a key role in the new endeavors, which will be announced in the coming weeks.
Schramm has worked in retail, tourism, communications and government. Most recently she served over a decade as executive director of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the state tourism advisory board and has been active in numerous successful projects in Yankton and across South Dakota.
“I am incredibly excited and humbled to be working with such a dedicated and talented team at South Dakota Magazine,” Schramm says. “The magazine has a strong and respected foundation of publishing for 36 years and continues to promote our great state while engaging and inspiring readers throughout the U.S. and the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.