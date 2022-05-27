FAITH — There is a need to fill the pipeline of leaders in the agriculture industry, and industry is stepping up to help students meet that need.
In 2022, the National FFA is awarding 37 scholarships totaling $58,500 to 25 S.D. FFA members, through the National FFA Scholarship program. Scholarships are sponsored by businesses and individuals through the National FFA Foundation and are given for a wide variety of experiences, career goals and higher education plans. These students devoted much time and effort to FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience (SAE), community service, leadership skills and academics, making them likely future leaders in agriculture.
Area recipients are:
• Jason Ebeling, Parker, Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships — Parker Ford Inc.
• Brooklyn Andersen, Viborg-Hurley, Farm Credit Services of America Scholarship and Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships — Parker Ford Inc.
• Delana Mach, Viborg-Hurley, Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships — Parker Ford Inc.
