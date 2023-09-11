Mount Marty University will launch its fall Great Plains Writers’ Tour series this Wednesday when Matt Mason, Nebraska’s State Poet, will speak at noon in the south dining room of Roncalli Hall.
Mason has run poetry workshops in Botswana, Romania, Nepal and Belarus for the U.S. State Department, and his poetry has appeared in The New York Times. He has received a Pushcart Prize as well as fellowships from the Academy of American Poets and the Nebraska Arts Council. His work can be found in “Rattle,” “Poet Lore,” “Prairie Schooner” and in several hundred other publications. His fifth book, “Rock Stars,” is due out from Button Poetry this month. Find more at: https://matt.midverse.com/.
