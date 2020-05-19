TABOR — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tabor’s Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post #183 is unable to hold a memorial service as we have in the past.
This year, along with KYNT’s Memorial Day Program “Remember and Honor,” the Tabor post will do the traditional reading the names of fallen comrades at Sokol Park.
Join the Tabor Legion at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25. Listen on air to 1450 AM KYNT and online at Kynt1450.com or download KYNT’s mobile app. After the reading, the Tabor American Legion Color Guard will sound a 21-gun salute and taps. You can also drive by the Tabor Memorial and see the names of our fallen soldiers on the Memorial Board.
