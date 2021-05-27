Vaccine Effort Reaches Out

Health-care professionals from Avera and Yankton Medical Clinic say the benefits of vaccinating youth ages 12-18 outweigh the risks of postponing “the poke.”
To make it easier for families to get their children ages 12-18 vaccinated, Avera will be holding two vaccine events at Yankton Middle School (YMS) in the old gym. The first event is set for 3-6 p.m. June 3 and 9 a.m.-noon June 4 for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second event will be held 21 days later, as stipulated for receiving the Pfizer vaccine, for second doses, from 3-6 p.m. on June 24 and from 9 a.m.-noon on June 25. Appointments must be made in advance at www.avera.org/services/primary-care/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/ or by phone at 1-877-AT-AVERA.
Parents who give their consent on the screening form in advance do not have to be present at their child’s vaccination. Organizers ask that parents who aren’t there in person, be available by phone at the time of their child’s appointment.
The reason for using YMS is that it is centrally located and easy to get to, Liz Healy, vaccination coordinator for Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, told the Press & Dakotan. Also, the Yankton Mall location is no longer available.
“What we’ve found is that a lot of the 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds, we had to reschedule because of SATs or ACTs or track meets,” she said. “The thing we heard was that they wanted to wait after end-of-the-year tests.”
The Pfizer vaccine was only approved earlier this month, for use on children ages 12-18.
So far, in South Dakota, 14,595 youth ages 12-19 have been vaccinated, Healy said.
“We have over 120,000 South Dakotans between the ages of 10-19,” she said. “With only 14,595 of them vaccinated, we have our work to do.”
Statistics for child COVID vaccinations in the U.S. don’t break down neatly into the 12-18 age group, but according to Healy, more than 500,000 children ages 12-15 have received the vaccine, as have 4.1 million 12-17 year olds.
Locally, vaccine clinic organizers are hoping to ramp up the teen vaccination effort.
The most common side effects doctors are seeing include a sore arm, headache and a fever lasting about 24 hours, but no concerning reactions, said Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) pediatrician April Willman.
“What we do see is 100% efficacy in the 12- to 15-year-olds, which is actually even better than the adult population,” she said. “To summarize, the side effects are basically what we’ve been seeing in anyone, but nothing near to be considered that the risk would be higher than the benefit.”
Also, some of the benefits are worth taking into consideration, Willman said.
“If you are vaccinated, you do not have to quarantine in the same manner as an unvaccinated person,” she said. “We just went through a whole school year where a lot of my patients were very nervous about getting a phone call to be notified that they were a close contact.”
Quarantine was initially set at 14 days from the date of exposure, and it was later lowered to 10 days.
Willman said she has heard many teens express their fears about missing activities because they were identified as a close contact to a case of COVID.
“Now, if they’re vaccinated and they get that phone call, they monitor their systems, but still participate in their activity, as long as they’re symptom free,” she said. “That is a huge benefit to being vaccinated, one that allows these adolescents to continue to participate in their lives.”
Getting vaccinated is a step in the right direction for the mental health of adolescents as well as adults, Willman said.
Healy noted that vaccination can still offer benefits to children who have already had COVID, adding that natural immunity at this point is believed to last about 90 days.
“(Immunity from vaccination) will actually last longer, although studies are still looking into how long we expect vaccine protection,” she said, noting that there have been cases of children being infected with COVID more than once. “We don’t know the long-term effects of COVID on those kids, but vaccination not only protects them, it also protects their family members, their grandparents, their parents and their younger siblings who cannot yet get vaccinated.”
Also, youth ages 12-18 are more likely to be asymptomatic, and, because they are active, make good super-spreaders, which leads to more variants, Healy said.
Variants are of concern because, if they are different enough from the original strain, they can diminish the efficacy of the current vaccines.
Doctors are also concerned about the long-term effects on the body after a COVID infection, Willman said.
“The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) actually requires a specific form with specific criteria to return to a sport after you’ve had COVID,” she said. “There are certain things we are looking for in the athletes to clear them to return to participation in sports.”
Probably the most serious consequence of a COVID infection is multi system inflammatory disease in children, Willman said.
“That is literally where you have multiple organ-system failures. It happens after you have COVID and there are a multitude of symptoms that we watch for,” she said. “These pediatric patients get very sick very quickly, and this doesn’t necessarily seem to correlate with how severe your COVID symptoms were during the acute phase of the illness.”
In many ways, vaccination is a huge step in the right direction, Willmans said.
“We’ve wanted to get back to ‘normal,’” she said. “However you want to define your ‘normal,’ going to school and participating in your activities sounds about as normal as I would want it to be.”
