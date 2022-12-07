A Christmas Tradition, MMU Vespers Returns For 40th Year
Mount Marty University will host its 40th annual Vespers services at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in Bishop Marty Chapel, with prelude music performed a half-hour before each concert.

A Christmas musical tradition returns Saturday as Mount Marty University presents its annual Vespers concerts at Bishop Marty Chapel.

The 40th annual concerts are scheduled for two performances at 4 and 7 p.m., both free and open to the public. No tickets are required for admission. Prelude music for the concerts begins at a respective 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

