A Christmas Tradition, MMU Vespers Returns For 40th Year

A Christmas musical tradition returns Saturday as Mount Marty University presents its annual Vespers concerts at Bishop Marty Chapel.
The 40th annual concerts are scheduled for two performances at 4 and 7 p.m., both free and open to the public. No tickets are required for admission. Prelude music for the concerts begins at a respective 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The performances will feature both the Mount Marty Choir under MMU choral director Brandon Connell and the Mount Marty Concert Band under MMU band director Todd Carr.
While tickets aren’t required, concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early for the best seating and to hear the MMU Concert Band prior to the concert.
“Audience members can come up to an hour before either performance to enjoy the prelude music,” Connell said
Carr looks forward to Saturday’s performances, particularly in the grandeur and acoustics of Bishop Marty Chapel.
“The Vespers service is a beautiful part of the Christmas season,” he said. “Experiencing the music of the season at Bishop Marty Chapel is an indescribable joy.”
Audience members will experience the Christmas story through the beauty of sacred music, Connell said.
“People can expect to hear the story of Christ’s birth in Scripture and in song,” he said. “I always try to include one or two choral pieces from the church’s great treasury of sacred music --- pieces from the medieval or Renaissance eras. (I) juxtapose those with some more recent compositions to give the listeners a sense of how vast and beautiful the church’s treasury of choral music really is.”
The Concert Band’s prelude music provides an inspiring introduction to the Vespers concerts, Connell said.
“Then the choir will begin the part of the program that pairs a piece of Scripture with a choral piece, and in some cases, a classic Christmas carol for the audience to sing,” he said. “Concert-goers will hear and sing songs like ‘Rise Up Shepherd and Follow,’ ‘O Come All Ye Faithful,’ and ‘African Noel.’”
Members of the choir will deliver the Scripture readings, Connell said.
Vespers was relocated one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the performers welcomed last year’s return to Bishop Marty Chapel, Connell said. The musicians appreciated the opportunity to perform during the pandemic, but they enjoyed the “return home” and look forward to the upcoming concerts in the majestic structure, he added.
“We returned to the Chapel last year, and it was a lovely evening, and everyone stayed healthy. The choir definitely feels at home in the chapel, that’s for certain!” he said.
“What makes the chapel so special is that it is this beautiful place of worship and prayer that has sustained the (Benedictine) Sisters and this university for many generations. Its Neo-Gothic design is long and tall, with droves of ornate design details that tell both the story of salvation and of the Sisters themselves. It’s a little piece of heaven right here on earth.”
In case of inclement weather, a snow date has been set for Sunday (Dec. 11).
For those who cannot attend or want to watch again, Saturday’s performance will be taped to air at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) on South Dakota Public Television.
Connell described the taped performance as an opportunity “to share with all of South Dakota” as well as online viewers.
For Connell, Vespers holds special meaning.
“To me, it’s simple. It’s about Christ and His birth --- the beginning of the most incredible story ever known to humankind,” he said. “And it’s about (the choir and the audience together) getting to take part in that when we hear Scripture and sing songs of praise.”
The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery sponsor the Vespers performances and make the event each year, Connell said.
“If you want to infuse your holiday and Christmas season with a renewed sense of beauty, community and hope, then you don’t want to miss this program,” he said.
“We at Mount Marty love hosting the greater Yankton community for this program, and we’re eager to see everyone and to lift the entire community in song again this year.”
