Set To Celebrate The 4th

Independence Day celebrations aren’t limited to the Fourth of July, as area events have already kicked off and will continue through the Tuesday holiday.
In Yankton, the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area sponsors activities for campers and other visitors throughout the weekend and holiday.
On Sunday, the Yankton Tappers host Lesterville in a South Central League amateur baseball game starting at 6 p.m. at Riverside Field.
On Monday, the “Third on the Third” event will run on Third Street in downtown Yankton.
The Fourth of July (Tuesday) features two traditional activities: the Summer Band concert at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park amphitheater and the large fireworks display at 10 p.m.
The band concert, led by guest director Todd Carr, marks the finale for the summer series. The event is free and open to the public. The free fireworks display, which draws hundreds of spectators to Riverside Park, will be launched from Meridian Bridge, according to City Manager Amy Leon.
The Independence Day activities aren’t limited to Yankton, as surrounding communities are staging their own celebrations. And that doesn’t include the anticipated thousands of boaters, water skiiers, swimmers, campers, anglers and hikers taking advantage of Lewis and Clark Lake, the Missouri National Recreational River and Lake Francis Case.
The following is an overview of area towns available at press time.
• CENTERVILLE: The annual Tornado Days runs through Monday (July 3).
Today (Friday) includes the golf tournament, Scandia Pop-Up Ice Cream Stand, pub crawl, kids tractor pull, toilet bowl races and Fireman’s Street Dance featuring the BS Band.
Saturday’s schedule includes the 3K/5K run or walk, kids’ track meet, co-ed slow pitch softball tournament, food and beer tent, kids’ inflatables and sand volleyball tournament, and the car show and shine.
The evening features the poker run, bean bag tournament and DJ music.
On Sunday, the morning events include the co-ed slow pitch softball tournament, food tent, community worship service, community breakfast and kids inflatables.
The afternoon activities feature the kids bike parade, bingo, disc golf tournament, ATV/golf car poker run and community supper. The evening concludes with Little Tornadoes baseball/softball game, root beer floats and popcorn, Little Ms./Mr. Centerville Award Presentation, veteran appreciation ceremony, Legends slow pitch softball game and fireworks in the park.
Monday concludes the celebration with a “float the river” event at the Vermillion River along Centerville, pending water levels.
• CROFTON, Neb.: The annual July 3 celebration will again focus on the baseball diamond, where the Crofton Bluejays host the rival Wynot (Nebraska) Expos in a South Central League amateur baseball game. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks display.
• FREEMAN: Ball games and fireworks mark Sunday’s celebration at the Freeman Baseball Park. The chislic stand opens at noon and remains open as long as supplies last.
The youth softball and baseball games feature contests with Parkston at 11 a.m. and noon, against Scotland at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and a girls scrimmage at 4:30 p.m.
The celebration concludes with the South Central League amateur baseball game featuring the Freeman Black Sox and the Tabor Bluebirds at 7:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.).
• MENNO: A full schedule of activities is planned for Tuesday (July 4).
The day begins with an 8 a.m. road race (7:30 a.m. registration) at the Menno Fire Hall and the 10:50 a.m. kiddie parade. The 11 a.m. community parade route begins at the Menno school and proceeds north down Fifth Street before following the traditional route past the Menno-Olivet Care Center and finishing by the baseball field. This year’s parade uses the theme “Honor and Remember.”
After the parade, the Menno FFA hosts a community barbecue with serving outside the old city/school gym. Seatings will be available inside the auditorium.
From 1-3 p.m., a car show and shine and a number of children’s activities are slated for Pioneer Acres. The activities are free, but freewill donations are accepted.
At 7:30 p.m., the scene shifts to the Menno baseball diamond, where the Menno Mad Frogs host the Freeman Black Sox in the traditional game at the “Lily Pad.” Fireworks follow the South Central League amateur baseball game.
• SPRINGFIELD: The 54th annual celebration runs July 2-4. The events begin Sunday with community worship at the College Memorial Park. Cookie and coffee fellowship is planned for 8:30 a.m. with the church service at 9 a.m. Visitors are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket to set on in front of the band shell.
Also on Sunday, the co-ed volleyball, horseshoe and bean bag tournaments begin at 1 p.m. in College Memorial Park.
On Monday, the activity shifts to the TPBR Bull-O-Rama at the rodeo grounds. The mutton busting begins at 6:30 p.m. for the first 20 kids, ages 8 and under, followed by the caluctta at 7 p.m. and the bull riding at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jack Coleman at 605-661-1560.
Monday evening concludes with the Main Street dance featuring the Kaul Boys from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The celebration concludes Tuesday with activities.
The firecracker 5K run-walk, one mile run-walk and half-mile youth race start at 9 a.m. Registration runs from 7:30-8:45 a.m., with packet pickup and registration at the Springfield Fire Hall at 807 Ninth Street.
The celebration continues at the marina starting at 5 p.m. with food vendors, cake walk and inflatables for all ages.
The evening features the crowning of the Frog Queen and the frog jump at 8 p.m. The celebration concludes with the fireworks display at dusk.
• ST. HELENA, Neb.: The 89th St. Helena Fourth of July Festival returns Tuesday.
The schedule opens with the softball and volleyball tournaments at 8 a.m. the lunch stand opening at 10 a.m., and the cornhole tournament and beer garden opening at 3 p.m.
The broasted chicken dinner starts at 4 p.m., with the carnival and bingo scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m.
• VERMILLION: The Fourth of July fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The free display will be shot from the field south of the Polaris building.
Spectators can view the fireworks from Barstow Park, Runnings parking lot and Tractor Supply parking lot. Persons parking in a business parking lot are asked to use the designated spaces and remain respectful of the property.
