The Delta Dental Mobile Program includes two mobile dental trucks that travel across the state, providing oral health care to underserved children. The mobile trucks have been in 81 communities throughout South Dakota and provided more than $17 million in dental care since the program began in 2004.
Delta Dental’s mobile dental truck is returning to Yankton, March 1-5, 2021, sponsored by United Way of Greater Yankton’s Community Impact Fund. This year, the United Way Nonprofit Center, located at 610 W 23rd Street, Yankton will also be hosting the program on site, providing services to children, ages 0-21, who cannot afford or access a dentist because of cost, lack of insurance, transportation or other reasons.
A full range of dental care is available, including exams, cleanings, preventative treatments, and cavity fillings. Services are provided at no cost to the child or family. No insurance is necessary. Oral health education is also provided to patients so they can continue to care for their teeth after the visit.
Children from their first tooth through age 21 are eligible if they have not seen an area dentist in two years or live more than 85 miles from the nearest dentist. All clients must reside in South Dakota.
Pre-registration is required to participate. Registration forms can be obtained at Yankton Public Schools, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, Contact Center, Yankton WIC Office, The Clothing Closet and United Way of Greater Yankton or online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/dental
Return completed registration forms to United Way of Greater Yankton at 610 W. 23rd Street, Suite 11, Yankton, SD. by Friday, Feb. 19. Contact United Way of Greater Yankton at (605) 665-6766 or visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/dental for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.