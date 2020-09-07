VERMILLION — Join the Vermillion Public Library for the first in a new series of craft videos for adults, starting at 7 a.m. Sept. 14. Limited craft kits will be available for pick-up at the library starting the morning of the event while supplies last.
The first video will teach viewers how to make tissue paper pom poms, and will air on Facebook and YouTube at 7 a.m. The video can be watched any time. Supplies will be available after the library building opens at 8 a.m. Kits are first come, first served.
Visit the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services we offer or call 605-677-7060.
