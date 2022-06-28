100 Years
Thursday, June 29, 1922
• The Mikota Orchestra is at home from a two-day engagement at Fordyce, Neb., a place of much interest to Yankton as the nearest point south to which rails can be laid from this city on the completion of the bridge. The Yankton musicians have been playing for a two-day celebration of Chautauqua and other events, with a large attendance of people.
• A healthy looking brick, full-sized, smashed a plate-glass window on the east side of the J.P. Nelson furniture store building last evening and narrowly escaped breaking some fancy parlor lamps standing nearby. What force impelled the brick was a mystery last night. The only evidence was the brick lying under the window.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 29, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 29, 1972
• Five windows on the north side of the new Yankton Public Library building were shot out by BB guns during the last few days, it was reported to Yankton police at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday by the contractor, Keller Construction Co.
• The newly formed Cub Pack 92 held its first monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Pierson Ranch area downstream from Gavins Point Dam. The boys had a picnic meal, played softball and held a short business meeting.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 29, 1997
• No paper
