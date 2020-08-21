LYONS, Neb. — A new resource is available for communities, solar project developers, and other stakeholders interested in installing pollinator-friendly solar projects.
Outlining steps for formulating a seed mix for pollinator-friendly solar installations, identifying opportunities for on-site placement, and providing assistance with project planning, “Resource Guide: Native Seed Supply and Selecting a Seed Mix for Pollinator-Friendly Solar” was released today by the Center for Rural Affairs.
The guide is a collection of information to help communities, solar project developers, utilities, and others install sites across the region.
“Pollinator-friendly solar sites ensure that all members of a community benefit from affordable and renewable solar energy,” said Cody Smith, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “These sites offer major cost savings for project developers while also providing crucial habitat for vulnerable wildlife and pollinators, like the monarch butterfly.”
The guide also contains an example seed mix for projects while outlining the value of each proposed species in the mix to pollinators, wildlife, livestock, and more.
“As with any new practice, we know there can be a lot of unanswered questions,” Smith said. “These four steps may prove useful for rural electric cooperatives, project developers, and others constructing solar facilities as they look to achieve the greatest possible return on investment from these rapidly-expanding projects.”
The full resource guide can be found at cfra.org/publications.
