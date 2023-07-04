POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Because of the Independence Day holiday, no arrest reports were available at press time.
ACCIDENTS
• There were no accidents reported.
INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 3:47 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on Walnut Street.
• The police department received a report at 6:35 p.m. Friday of a theft on W. Third Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:22 p.m. Friday of the theft of a purse on E. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 9:42 p.m. Friday of a theft on Burleigh Street.
• The police department received a report at 12:33 a.m. Saturday of a burglary on E. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 5:01 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 6:47 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Walnut Street.
• The police department received a report at 6:48 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 6:50 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 7:09 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 11:18 p.m. Saturday of vandalism at Fox Run Golf Course.
• The police department received a report at 1:10 a.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on Picotte Street.
• The police department received a report at 5:42 a.m. Sunday of public intoxication on W. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 6:13 a.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on Bill Baggs Road.
• The police department received a report at 9:57 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 8:01 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 12:25 a.m. Monday of an assault on 17th Street.
• The police department received a report at 2:35 p.m. Monday of a possible theft.
• The police department received a report at 3:56 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 7:42 p.m. Monday of a threat of harm or violence on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 9:06 p.m. Monday of possible domestic violence on E. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:10 p.m. Monday of a sexual assault on W. Third Street.
• The police department received numerous fireworks complaints throughout the weekend and Independence Day holiday.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.