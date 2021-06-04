James Dean Acoustic will provide a cooling background while customers shop for homegrown, homemade and home baked goods at Market at the Meridian from 9 a.m.-noon today (Saturday) at the corner of Second St. and Douglas Ave in Yankton.
New vendors will appear this week, along with the long-time vendors who make up the base of the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.