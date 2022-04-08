LINCOLN, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska Agriculture and Natural Resources Education Compact, a first-of-its-kind regional education partnership launched in 2019, expanded its membership at a March 29 signing event, adding 20 school districts and three Educational Service Units in the state’s northeast region.
That expansion extended the compact’s reach as far west as Ainsworth and includes all of northeast Nebraska’s tribal schools. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources was one of the founding member organizations, which aim to enhance K-12 instruction via partnerships and facilitate collaboration among higher-education institutions to expand opportunities for students.
A survey now underway among K-12 educators in northeast Nebraska will provide key input in shaping the compact’s priorities and direction, said CASNR Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
“Anytime that we are trying to develop a new program or trying to serve the K-12 system, you have to first listen,” she said. “You need to listen to what are the needs, what are the gaps, what are the opportunities.”
This initiative, she said, is “really going to be designed around the input from the K-12 partners.”
At the March 29 signing event at Northeast Community College, ESUs 1, 7 and 8 joined the compact, along with the following school districts: Ainsworth, Allen, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale, O’Neill, Ponca, South Sioux City, Stanton, Summerland, Umonhon Nation, Walthill, Winnebago, Winside and Wisner-Pilger.
