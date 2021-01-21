CASES DISPOSED: DEC. 26, 2020-JAN. 1, 2021
Hunter Ben Kotrous, 2208 Western Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Cooper Calvin Bailey, Bonesteel; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
James Daniel Miller, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cory Lee Holt, Harrison, Ark.; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas W. Vervynck, Kewanee, Ill.; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1000 - 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan Emanuel Kraft, 308 Donohoe Blvd., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Bradley James Buchmann, Hayti; Overweight on axle; $232.50.
William Dale Anson, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Justin Joseph Hefling, 816 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
William Dale Anson, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Failure to appear – misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William Dale Anson, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christian C. Duenas, 822 Birch Rd., Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Michael Gear, 401 Douglas, Apt. 2, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $2.169.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 61 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Steven Sogn Johnson, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Angela Lee Brown, North Sioux City; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Josh Crow Hernandez, 1110 E. 8th St. #3, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Calissa Faye Steinberg, 410 Capitol St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
William Dale Anson, 305 Cedar St. #3, Yankton; Failure to appear – misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tracina Jeanette Johnson, Milwaukee, Wis.; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tabatha Lindsay Sue Richardson, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
