TYNDALL — Last spring, Theresa Whaler crashed into patrol cars and led authorities on a high-speed, multi-county pursuit that endangered both authorities and innocent bystanders.
The April 20 pursuit began in McCook County and continued into Hutchinson County, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour before entering Bon Homme County.
Around 6:15 p.m. that evening, Whaler led the pursuit on S.D. Highway 25 into Scotland at 80 miles per hour as residents — including children — were gathered on the sidewalk along the highway en route to a school program.
She was eventually arrested west of Scotland.
On Tuesday, Judge Cheryle Gering sentenced Whaler to five years in prison, with one year suspended, after the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated eluding.
The court needs to send a message to Whaler and others that such life-threatening actions won’t be tolerated, Gering said.
“It’s concerning to me, and it requires a departure from the presumption of probation,” the judge added.
Whaler was credited with 146 days for time served, and she will remain in the Yankton County Jail until transferred to the women’s facility in Pierre.
Also, she was ordered to pay restitution of $1,250 — divided between $1,000 to the City of Tyndall and $250 to Bon Homme County — to cover the insurance deductible for damage to the respective patrol cars.
In addition to her guilty plea, she admitted to habitual offender status with one or two previous felony convictions. As a result, her Class 6 felony was increased to a Class 5 felony, which carried a five-year sentence.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution dismissed two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement (a Class 2 felony with up to 25 years in prison) and one count each of reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
Besides the Bon Homme County charges, Whaler also faces charges in McCook and Minnehaha counties.
The 28-year-old from Sioux Falls holds a criminal history, along with mental illness and substance abuse issues.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Gering said she took into consideration numerous factors, including the defendant’s mental health and chemical dependency issues.
“You (Whaler) can be proud that, for 146 days, you have been sober,” the judge said. “But it has been forced upon you by incarceration, and it still hasn’t been easy to come to grips (with your addiction).”
At the same time, Whaler acknowledged the seriousness of her April 20 actions and still faces charges in McCook and Minnehaha counties, the judge said.
Also, Whaler has violated probation, eluded authorities, caused accidents, damaged police vehicles and engaged in criminal thinking, as was seen in the April pursuit, Gering said.
Still, Whaler holds the ability to turn her life around, Gering said. “As long as anyone is breathing, they have the ability to make changes,” she added.
However, Gering said the defendant admitted to a serious crime and was previously charged with other ones.
With that in mind, Gering sentenced Whaler to the state women’s prison in Pierre, ordered the $1,250 restitution for the damaged patrol cars, $116.50 in court costs and the payment of defense attorney fees.
In addition, Whaler will have her driver’s license revoked for one year after she is released from prison, with no driver’s permit allowed for any reason.
Prior to Gering handing down the sentence, a tearful Whaler addressed the Tyndall courtroom.
“I apologize to all the people I put in danger. I wasn’t thinking clearly that day,” she said. “Thank God I didn’t hurt anyone else or myself.”
Whaler said she has battled mental health issues “that took over what I did,” adding she has reconsidered her life’s path during her imprisonment.
She apologized to the law enforcement officers and others affected by the high-speed pursuit that put lives in danger.
“I’m truly sorry,” she said.
Her parents, Byron and Dawn Whaler, addressed the court and watched the proceedings in the courtroom.
“We’re asking for mercy,” Dawn Whaler told Gering. “(Our daughter) has had mental health issues for a long time, but she has been diagnosed and they can help her, and she has a child. (Theresa) has the resources and support to maintain her sobriety and mental health.”
Byron Whaler stood beside his wife, showing agreement with her plea for mercy. He didn’t address the court.
In response, the prosecution said Theresa Whaler’s actions could have killed innocent bystanders in addition to the law enforcement officers.
Whaler holds an apparent history of mental health issues, but it doesn’t validate her actions during the pursuit and in Scotland, according to Abigail Monger, the Bon Homme County deputy state’s attorney.
“(Whaler) led a pursuit through three counties at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. She put in danger law enforcement in two patrol cars and entered Scotland traveling (upwards of)100 miles per hour,” Monger said as prosecuting attorney.
“It was 6:15 p.m., and the elementary school had a play where children were walking (to the performance). She had no regard for their safety, and she had no regard for the safety of the officers trying to stop her from causing injury to her or citizens.”
Court documents include details of the pursuit’s conclusion and Whaler’s arrest.
After leaving Scotland, the suspect vehicle crashed at a rural site, and officers began arriving on the scene. An officer attempted to open the passenger side door of the suspect vehicle, but the attempt failed. Another officer then kicked the passenger side window out of the suspect’s car, and she was dragged out of the vehicle through the passenger door and placed face down in grass in the road ditch.
Officers searched the vehicle where they found a small amount of marijuana, and a glass pipe that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.
The agencies involved in the response included the South Dakota Highway Patrol; the McCook, Hutchinson and Bon Homme sheriff departments; and the Tyndall and Springfield police departments.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Monger noted Whaler’s mental health issues and excessive substance abuse doesn’t dismiss her criminal actions that endangered others’ lives.
“(Whaler) has continually used meth since she was 17, and she hasn’t seemed to find a good stopping point over time,” Monger said.
While Whaler has remained sober in jail, Monger questioned whether she would refrain from drugs and alcohol if immediately released without treatment.
In addition, Whaler’s criminal history began as a juvenile, Monger said. The offenses include causing damage during vehicle accidents, obstructing law enforcement officers, possession of stolen vehicles and the illegal swap of license plates. She also has committed probation violations.
“(The defendant) has a pattern of driving recklessly in vehicles she shouldn’t be in,” Monger said. “It’s imperative for the public safety, and her own safety, that she be sentenced. We’re asking for at least five years. We hope she gets the treatment she needs, because there’s no moving forward without treatment and remaining sober (with no use of) meth and alcohol.”
Without change, the result can be fatal, Monger said. “She needs to find a way that won’t lead to killing someone,” the prosecutor added.
In her statement, defense attorney Hayley Ridgway said she realized prison time may be necessary for her client but asked the court to grant as much probation as possible.
Whaler panicked when law enforcement tried to stop her in McCook County, Ridgway said.
“Her ‘fight or flight’ kicked in,” the attorney said. “She doesn’t know why she didn’t stop. There was no reason, and her actions just made things worse.”
Whaler didn’t intend to put anyone else’s life in danger, Ridgway said, adding that her client now has family support, has remained sober for 146 days and wants to help raise her child.
In addition, Whaler wants to finish her GED and become a massage therapist, the attorney said.
“She wants to be the parent her daughter needs,” Ridgway said. “She’s ashamed of herself and wants to be a functioning person.”
After the sentencing was completed, Whaler gathered with her parents outside the courtroom for an emotional embrace.
She will remain in the Yankton County Jail until transferred to the state women’s prison, continuing to receive credit for time served, Gering said.
