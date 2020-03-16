SD Regents Will Set Up Online Classes

VERMILLION — Citing COVID-19 concerns, South Dakota’s six public universities will temporarily move to online classes March 23 with on-campus, in-person classes scheduled to resume April 6.
The South Dakota Board of Regents announced the decision Monday afternoon. Last week, the board extended spring break at the six schools through this Friday (March 20).
The six affected institutions include the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
The Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public universities, issued the following statement:
“It has been an unprecedented time in our state, country, and world as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the South Dakota Board of Regents’ system.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff throughout the state is our top priority and we continue to monitor the situation around the clock.
“Considering the continued high risk of exposure throughout the United States and in the interest of public safety, the Board of Regents is taking the following actions:
• Beginning Monday, March 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online.
• On-campus, in-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.
The Board of Regents continues to monitor the COVID-19 developments and will announce any further changes, the SDBOR news release said.
“This is an evolving situation and the board will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27,” the regents said.
USD President Sheila Gestring, whose institution enrolls around 10,000 students, announced Monday the university was transitioning to the online delivery of classes.
As of March 16, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at USD or in Vermillion, she noted.
“Course delivery for USD students will occur primarily through Zoom and Desire2Learn, USD’s learning management system. The semester will end at the previously scheduled time of May 8,” she said.
“USD students are urged to remain at their permanent residences to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Students who are unable to return to a permanent residence and who have not visited a Level 3 location may request to return by contacting housing@usd.edu. Limited dining services are available for those remaining on campus.”
All campus events through April 30 have been canceled. The USD Wellness Center and USD Vucurevich Children’s Center will also remain closed through Friday, April 3.
USD’s telehealth counseling services remain available for students in need. Appointments can be made by calling 605-658-3580.
The SDBOR commended the administrators and staff for their contributions during the pandemic.
“As leaders in higher education, we are thankful for our university presidents and their staff, who have worked tirelessly the past several weeks, providing wisdom and knowledge to help navigate these difficult times that still include a level of uncertainty,” the regents said.
Students, staff and the general public are encouraged to continue monitoring for new developments and announcements, the press release said.
“Please refer to university specific news releases and websites to stay up to date on the status of campus operations,” the board said.
At USD, officials are placing an emphasis on protecting the health of all individuals connected to the university, Gestring said.
“We remain united in our efforts to protect the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” she said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our students, faculty and staff as we work through the challenges posed by this global pandemic.”
Gestring said she looked to the future and the resumption of normal operations on campus.
“I am confident in USD’s ability to continue serving and protecting its students, faculty and staff, and we look forward to seeing everyone again soon,” she said.
———
To learn more about USD’s response to COVID-19, visit usd.edu/COVID19.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.