Lopez Defense Points To Other Suspects

The defense team for a man accused of killing a Yankton woman in 2019 is looking to introduce evidence of alternate suspects ahead of his trial.
De’Von Taye Lopez — who is accused of murder in connection with the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton — appeared in court Friday morning for one of his last few appearances ahead of a scheduled trial.
Lopez is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
During Friday’s motions hearing, the defense sought to introduce evidence of third-party perpetrators. Defense Attorney Chris Nipe named four individuals for whom, he claimed there was evidence to suggest they may have allegedly been the culprits in the crime, including:
• Dylon Lopez, De’Von’s brother, who had originally been arrested in connection to Schock’s killing.
• Schock’s husband, who Nipe claimed had financial motives and had a history of violence and threats towards the decedent and family.
• A neighbor of Schock’s, who Nipe claimed had a number of issues that may have driven him to break into Schock’s home. Nipe claimed that the neighbor, in interviews with authorities, had given details of the crime that he said he’d heard from others.
• An unidentified “John Doe” which Nipe alleged could have been hired by the victim’s husband.
The state objected to the inclusion of this evidence.
During the lengthy hearing which lasted well into the afternoon, Knipe laid out a case for each, including that there had been close DNA matches to Dylon’s.
While speaking about the husband, Nipe read aloud a number of texts that he had allegedly sent to Deboarh over the years, including some stating, “I just wish you’d all drop dead at home,” in reference to his family, and “I promise before I die I will kill everyone who made my life hell.” Other texts made threats of having people come to the house. Nipe even pointed out that initial suspicion had fallen on the husband.
When turning his attention to the named neighbor, Nipe called Lukas Uhlir — a coworker of Deborah’s neighbor — to the stand to give testimony. Uhlir testified that he’d heard speculation about some of the neighbor’s hardships and knew that he had injured his hand around the time of Deborah Schock’s death. However, he also stated that the two of them weren’t really friends and he was unaware of any interactions between Schock and the neighbor.
Schock’s daughters, Claire Sestack and Pohaikealoha Uhlir (formerly Russell), also gave short testimonies in which Sestack said she hadn’t seen Schock’s husband since 2015 and had no knowledge that he was in the region. Mrs. Uhlir recounted a couple of incidents involving silver cars — similar to one driven by the husband — parked near her and Schock’s house in the weeks surrounding Deborah’s death.
Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery, representing the state, objected to the admission of evidence concerning the husband and the neighbor due to a lack of evidence directly tying either one to the scene.
Gering said she would have a decision on the third-party perpetrator evidence in two weeks. She also scheduled a hearing for Friday, July 9, to go over the decision, any other motions and other pre-trial business ahead of jury selection later in the month.
On Sept. 7, 2019, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located in rural Yankton County for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Deborah Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez — the brother of De’Von Lopez — was arrested and charged, but the case against him was quickly dropped.
An autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a sample was collected.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.