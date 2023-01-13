The Yankton Community Library will host Adult & Teen Craft Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. (Teens who are 13 or older are welcome to register for the craft with a registered adult.) Participants will be starting an embroidered journal at the first craft night of 2023. Set up your embroidery journal and begin tracking your January events.
Hoops, thread, Aida fabric and needles provided. Crafters with an embroidery hoop 12 inches or smaller are welcome to bring their own (but not too small).
