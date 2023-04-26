• On April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a citizen regarding receiving a fraudulent letter. The citizen provided a copy of the letter, which was addressed to the citizen, but the name of the recipient was not known to the citizen. The letter described an apparent attempt by the unknown individual to obtain a T-Mobile cell phone and/or service, likely using the citizen’s address during that attempt. The Sheriff’s Office conducted follow-up and it did not appear any transaction took place, and it was unclear how the individual came to use the citizen’s address. Citizens are reminded to remain diligent in protecting their personal information, whether it is in regard to scam letters, internet/social media contacts, or fraudulent calls. If there are ever any questions pertaining to the legitimacy, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 402-288-4261.

• On April 7, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by William Mlady, in reference to his license plates being stolen. Both the front and rear licenses plates were taken off his 2004 tan Ford Taurus in Center, Nebraska. The plate number is 12J817. The plates were either taken from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence or while it was parked at Michael’s Foods outside of Bloomfield, his place of employment. The plates were run on a vehicle that was seen in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 5, 2023. If anyone has any information, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

