• On April 5, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a citizen regarding receiving a fraudulent letter. The citizen provided a copy of the letter, which was addressed to the citizen, but the name of the recipient was not known to the citizen. The letter described an apparent attempt by the unknown individual to obtain a T-Mobile cell phone and/or service, likely using the citizen’s address during that attempt. The Sheriff’s Office conducted follow-up and it did not appear any transaction took place, and it was unclear how the individual came to use the citizen’s address. Citizens are reminded to remain diligent in protecting their personal information, whether it is in regard to scam letters, internet/social media contacts, or fraudulent calls. If there are ever any questions pertaining to the legitimacy, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 402-288-4261.
• On April 7, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by William Mlady, in reference to his license plates being stolen. Both the front and rear licenses plates were taken off his 2004 tan Ford Taurus in Center, Nebraska. The plate number is 12J817. The plates were either taken from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence or while it was parked at Michael’s Foods outside of Bloomfield, his place of employment. The plates were run on a vehicle that was seen in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 5, 2023. If anyone has any information, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
• On Tuesday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 6:05 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident near Highway 84 and 534 Avenue. A KCSO Deputy responded and contacted the driver and sole occupant, a 16-year-old juvenile male from Center, Neb. Investigation revealed the juvenile was westbound on Highway 84 at approximately 65 mph. The vehicle’s passenger front tire went onto the shoulder and the driver was unable to return the vehicle to the roadway. The vehicle subsequently struck two portions of fence on the north side of Highway 84 and came to rest on 534 Ave. The vehicle was privately towed from the roadway due to damage. Due to proper seat belt usage, the driver did not sustain any significant injuries.
• On the afternoon of April 11, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Pershing Street in Wausa, Neb. Conrad Landholm of Wausa was driving his 2002 red Chrysler Concorde Southbound on Lincoln St. Susan Downs of Wausa was eastbound on Pershing Street in her 2021 red Jeep Grand Cherokee. Conrad Landholm failed to yield to Susan Downs. Landholm struck the front driver side of the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the front of his Chrysler Concorde. Both vehicles received over $1,000 in damages. Downs’ vehicle was towed from the scene of the accident. Seatbelts were not in use and airbags did not deploy. No one was injured.
• On April 12, 2023, 38 Law Enforcement Officers participated in LB51 mandatory training on Mental Health and Officer Wellness. The classes were instructed by Jennifer Jackson, LIMHP, LPC, ATR-BC. Jennifer is also the Executive Director of Heartland Counseling Services Inc. Sheriff’s and Deputies from Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, & Knox Counties, as well as Officers from Bloomfield, Creighton, Laurel, Neligh, O’Neill, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal, & Verdigre Police Departments all attended the classes. The classes were hosted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Center.
• On April 19, 2023, Brent Arens of Crofton, Neb., reported a theft of two Milwaukee framing nail guns and two batteries. The items were stolen from his construction trailer which was parked at a work site along Oak Ridge Road, Crofton. Entry was gained through the side door. A baseball cap was recovered from the scene and photographs were taken of the scene. Arens believes the theft happened between 3-8:30 a.m. on April 19. The total amount of the stolen items is estimated at $1,000.
• On April 20, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Melanie Hotz of Center, Neb., reporting that sometime in the last week, someone had stolen the license plate off their red 2001 Ford F150. The plate number is 12-539E.
• On April 20, 2023, Knox County Chief Jailer Donna Hays was recognized for receiving the Nebraska Correctional Administrators and Managers Association “Excellence in Corrections Award.” The award is given annually to one Correctional Officer in the State who goes above and beyond to carry out their job. Chief Jailer Hays was nominated, because of all she does in and for the Knox County Jail and the prisoners housed in it. She has been a member of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. Chief Jailer Hays is pictured receiving the award from Maria Hatfield, NCAMA President during the 26th annual Spring Conference in Kearney, Nebraska.
• 4-3-2023: William Reffett, 48, Center — Obstructing police officer
• 4-4-2023: Joseph Hrbek, 27, Plainview — Failure to appear (Knox County Warrant), operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Madison County Warrant), operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Stanton County Warrant)
• 4-5-2023: Carlene Quilt, 35, Santee — Bond Revocation, Possession of Controlled Substance-Meth-Ingestion (Santee)
• 4-5-2023: Rolando Jaimes, 18, Santee — Failure to appear (Santee)
• 4-6-2023: Nancy Jost, 57, Winnetoon — Reckless driving, criminal mischief/3 counts (Knox County Sentence)
• 4-7-2023 Tyreke Tuttle, 20, Santee — Probation violation, disturbing the peace (Santee)
• 4-15-2023 Derrick Little Bear, 34, No address given — Aggravated assault, disturbing the peace (Santee), contempt of court/failure to appear, DUS (Cedar County Warrant)
• 4-18-2023: Kevin White, Santee, 52 — DUS (Santee)
• 4-19-2023: Phillip Robinson, Sr, Santee, 34 — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant) (2)
