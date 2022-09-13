100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 14, 1922
• The average estimated true value per acre of land in Yankton County on May 1, 1922 was $159.75. The most valuable land is in Volin township, which is worth $196 an acre.
• Fire at 11:30 a.m. today destroyed a barn and contents for Charles Deuschle at Douglas and Eighth streets, badly scorched a smaller barn on the same lot, and also badly damaged a large barn belonging to Chas. Fennell, who resides just north of the Deuschle place. It is thought the careless throwing of a match or cigarette by a passerby in the alley caused the fire
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 14, 1947
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 14, 1972
• After several seasons, the Yankton College Greyhounds and the USD-S Pointers will renew their rivalry on the football field Saturday night, a rivalry that dates back to pre-World War I years. Schedule difficulties within the two different conferences that they play in has stopped the two from action against one another since 1967 on the gridiron.
• A lease agreement which would allow the Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center to use the “old” Carnegie Library building when taken over by the school district has been tabled by the Board of Education Wednesday. The property, which will be turned over to the district when the library moves into new quarters under a trade agreement, has been sought by the mental health center as an excellent location.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 14, 1997
