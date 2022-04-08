Voters in a number of southeast South Dakota cities and schools head to the polls Tuesday to decide local elections.
The following is a round-up of races and other information available at press time. Those cities and schools not listed either don’t have contested races or hold their elections in May or June.
• AVON — The city election has one race between Dennis Powers and Dennis Dodge for Ward I alderman for a three-year term.
• BERESFORD — The school district will hold an election to fill two open seats, both for three-year terms. The field includes Chris Savey, Dan Erickson and Ashley Sharpe.
Savey and Erickson are the incumbents currently serving on the board, while Sharpe previously served as a board member.
• FREEMAN — The city election has one race, with Steve “Charly” Waltner and Terry Waterman running for a two-year term from Ward II.
In the mayor’s race, Michael Walter is running unopposed for a two-year term. Unopposed candidates for council positions are Charles Gering for a two-year term in Ward I; Doug Uecker for a two-year term in Ward III; and Tabitha Schoenwald for a one-year term in Ward III.
• MENNO — In the school board election, voters will decide two races for district-wide vacancies.
Molly Huber and Tim Freier are running for a two-year term, while Barry Schmidt, Brent Rames and Kathleen Wollmann are running for two three-year seats.
• SCOTLAND — No city election will be held, but a vacancy remains. Petitions were turned in by Dennis Bietz in Ward I and Randy Abbink in Ward III. No candidates ran in Ward II, so a council person will be appointed.
• SPRINGFIELD — The city election has two alderman races, between Gary Petrik and Katelyn Burch for a two-year term in Ward II and among Greg Walpole, Kim Merchant and Will Paulson for a two-year term in Ward III.
In the mayor’s race, Scott Kostal is running unopposed for a two-year term. Running unopposed for council positions are Steve Mueller for a two-year term in Ward I, Stuart Cvrk for a one-year term in Ward II and Gary Loukota for a one-year term in Ward III.
• TRIPP — The city election has the mayor’s race between incumbent Scott Schelske and challenger Nicole Morris for a two-year term.
• TYNDALL — The city election features one race between Rod Skorpik and Michael Cuka for a two-year term in Ward I. Running unopposed are Kevin Stepka for a two-year term in Ward II and Larry Chester for a two-year term in Ward III.
• UTICA — The city election has one race between Richard (Ric) Barrick and Joyce Diede for one three-year term on the board of trustees.
