CASES DISPOSED: FEB. 12-18, 2022
Rajat Bajaj, New Brunswick, Canada; Overweight on Axle, $182.50.
Jed Francis DeSmet, Freeman; Fugitive from Justice, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor.
Chauncy Lyn Swan, Rapid City; Simple Assault, Intentionally Cause Bodily Injury, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, $616.50, 2 years in Penitentiary with 2 years Suspended, Probation 3 Years, Simple Assault Attempt to Put Another in Fear of Bodily Harm, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, $748.50, 2 years in Penitentiary with 2 Years Suspended, Probation 3 Years, Habitual Offender 1 or 2 Prior Felonies, Motion Dismissed by Prosecutor, Entering or Refusing to Leave Property After Notice, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Simple Assault, Attempt to Put Another In Fear of Bodily Harm, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Recharged by Indictment, Simple Assault, Intentionally Cause Bodily Injury, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Recharged by Indictment, Entering or Refusing to Leave Property After Notice, Recharged by Indictment, Simple Assault, Intentionally Cause Bodily Injury, 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Recharged by Complaint, Entering or Refusing to Leave Property After Notice, Recharged by Complaint.
Mark A Lyons, Crofton, Neb.; Driving Commercial Vehicle Prohibited Levels of Alcohol, $332.50.
Elvira Arenas Martinez, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50.
Jason Waddell, 30884 436th Ave, Yankton; Driving with Revoked (Not Suspended) License, $396.50, Jail 30 Days with 30 Days Suspended, Driving with Revoked (Not Suspended) License, Recharged by Information.
Chauncey Swan, Rapid City; Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Suspended Execution of Sentence, $705.50, Penitentiary 5 Years with 5 Years Suspended, Probation 3 Years, Habitual Offender 1 or 2 Prior Felonies, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor. Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Disobey Judicial Process, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Driving Under Influence, 3rd Offense, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Recharged by Indictment, Driving Under Influence 2nd Offense, Recharged by Indictment, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Plea Entered, Disobey Judicial Process, Recharged by Indictment.
Christopher Kanaly, 1300 Maple St, Yankton; $1113.72, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Suspended Execution of Sentence, Penitentiary 5 years with 5 Years Suspended, Probation 3 Years, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Intentional Damage to Property, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Simple Assault Against Law Enforcement Officer et al or Other Public Officer, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Domestic Abuse Simple Assault Attempt to Cause Bodily Injury, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Resisting Arrest, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Possession Controlled Substance in Schedules I or II, Recharged by Information, Simple Assault Against Law Enforcement Officer et al or Other Public Officer, Recharged by Information, Domestic Abuse Simple Assault Attempt to Cause Bodily Injury, Recharged by Information, Resisting Arrest, Recharged by Information.
Joseph S Dreesen, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on Other Roadways, $157.50.
Nathanial James Nelson, Menno; No Proper License Plates on Vehicle, $132.50.
Hunter Rucktaeschel, 700 E 15th St, Yankton; Purchase, Receive, Consume or Possess Tobacco Under 21, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor.
Angela Wallace, 1001 Memory Ln., #16, Yankton; Driving with Suspended (Not Revoked) License, $282.50, Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Fine $64, Suspended, Court Costs $50, Surcharges $28.50, License Suspended for 30 Days.
Ethan Charles Christopher Russaw, 1006 Burleigh St, Yankton; Complete Update Registration Form, $702.50, Penitentiary 2 Years with 2 Years Suspended, If Imposed Will Run Consecutive to 66CRI20-645, Habitual Offender 1 or 2 Prior Felonies, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor.
Brett Sack, 311 ½ Pearl St, Yankton; Driving Under Influence 2nd Offense, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Driving Under Influence 1st Offense, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Driving with Revoked (Not Suspended) License, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Driving Under influence 2nd Offense, Recharged by Information, Driving with Revoked (Not Suspended) License, Recharged by Information.
Nathan Allen Murphree, 904 Pearl St., #3, Yankton; Driving with Suspended (Not Revoked) License, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Eluding, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Eluding, Recharged by Information.
Agnes Jandreau, 1001 Memory Ln, #14, Yankton; Driving with Suspended (Not Revoked) License, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor, Driving Under Influence 1st Offense, Recharged by Information, Driving Under Influence 2nd Offense, $840.50, Jail 90 Days with 60 Days Suspended, License Revoked for 1 Year, Driving Under Influence 2nd Offense, Recharged by Information.
Alexey Calderin Hernandez, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 29, Yankton; Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50.
Sara Joann Jensen, 1021 Walnut St., #A5, Yankton; Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dismissed Not Timely Filed.
Melinda Tank, 617 Locust St, Yankton; Pet Violations Animal At Large Dog/Cat, Dismissed Motion by Prosecutor.
Tiffany Lynn Devine, Wakonda; Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $282.50.
Jessica Rose Meyer, Pipestone, Minn.; Speeding on A State Highway, $117.50.
Jaycie K Culbert, Parkston; Speeding on Other Roadways, $97.50.
Jacob Putney, 805 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Makenzie Christensen, Hurley; Under twenty-one driver; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joey Johnson, 702 Walnut #4, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 6 days credit; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Gavyn Wells, Vermillion; Careless driving; $226.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Bryon Fischer, 30884 436 Ave., Yankton; Misprision of felony; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Christopher Kanaly, 1300 Maple Street, Yankton; Bond-no contact terms-misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Defendant prohibited from contacting victim prior to court appearance; Recharged by information.
Ashley M. Bouza, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Steven Rene Hernandez, 905 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $699.37; Jail sentence of 60 days with 40 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Teresa T. Hintz, 509 Burleigh St., Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Evangline Henry, Marty; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; No proper license plates on vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Shayna Marie Kohl, Avon; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 suspended and 5 days credit; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Bickett, 310 West Third St., #2 North, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $596.48; Jail sentence of 60 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Jacob Michael Carda, Tabor; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Allurah Sasse, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Sandra Meyer, Volin; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $300; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jeremy Bickett, 310 West Third St., #2 North, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Destiny Taylor, 902 E. 11th St., Apt.3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michael Manley Owen, 31002 431st Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christopher Huntley, 306 W. 6th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
