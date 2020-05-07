Corps Lowers Runoff Forecast

Because of this year’s dry conditions so far, the Missouri River basin stands in a greatly improved condition compared to last year’s flooding, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“We’re in a much, much better place,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin water management division.
Remus provided the outlook during Thursday’s conference call including National Weather Service (NWS) and Corps officials in Omaha and Kansas City.
“Compared to a year ago, the river’s stages and reservoir storage are in much better shape,” he said. “We have a few areas where flooding can and will occur because of ice jams and spring rains.”
With the improved conditions, Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton will be reduced to 33,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) starting today (Friday). The releases had been running at 35,000 cfs during winter, about twice the average level for that time of year.
Since January, precipitation in the upper basin has been well below normal, which has led to a reduction in the runoff forecast, according to a Corps news release. Some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of 2020.
Even with the drier conditions, the basin’s runoff looks to continue above average, said Corps civil engineer Kevin Grode. The 2020 calendar runoff forecast for the reach above Sioux City is 32.2 million acre-feet (MAF), or 125 percent of average.
“Even with the below-normal precipitation, we saw above-average runoff in each of the first four months of the year due to very wet soil conditions,” he said. “We are still forecasting slightly above normalrunoff for each of the remaining months in 2020.”
The 32.2 MAF forecast for this year’s runoff above Sioux City represents a reduction of 3.3 MAF from the April 1 forecast. However, the figure would still finish in the top 25 percent of the 122 years of runoff records.
The average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.
While much of the upper basin has seen dry conditions, flooding could return later this year, Remus said.
“This is still an above-average runoff forecast,” he said. “The upper basin runoff for the remainder of 2020 depends on mountain snowmelt and rain events.”
In the upper basin, any additional heavy moisture would fall on already saturated soil. In addition, the lower basin could receive additional moisture from uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the Missouri River mainstem dams and reservoirs.
“The larger runoff doesn’t necessarily mean flooding,” Remus said.
Many factors play into whether flooding occurs and, if it does, the amount of damage, he said. The volume, timing and location of precipitation play important roles.
“During the summer, we may need to make release changes,” he said. “We will try to give advance notice through press releases or social media notes, but that’s not possible in all cases.”
The NWS forecast indicates a near-normal mountain snowpack and release in the upper basin, according to Kevin Low with the NWS in Kansas City.
Looking ahead the next three months, the NWS anticipates moderate to major flooding along the James River and minor to moderate flooding along the Big Sioux and Little Sioux rivers, Low said.
Spring thunderstorms could raise river levels, Low said. At this point, the NWS estimates the chance for flooding at any given location could run 10-30 percent above normal, he added.
The Missouri River reservoirs should be able to handle more water, based on this week’s numbers. Last Monday, the total volume of water stored in the system was 58.7 MAF. The figure was up 0.2 MAF since April, occupying 2.6 MAF of the system’s 16.3 MAF flood control zone.
Looking ahead, Doug Kluck with the NWS in Kansas City said the forecast calls for cooler temperatures during the next 7-10 days before moderating to near-normal readings.
In addition, the forecast calls for enhanced precipitation during the next three months, Kluck said. The next two weeks should provide an indication of the level of rising rivers, he added.
Remus cautioned against trying to forecast the upcoming river conditions based on past years.
“Each runoff season is unique, and care should be taken when we compare one event to another,” he said.
In a response to a reporter’s question, Remus said the Corps has adjusted its operations to meet the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Omaha district has taken very proactive steps to ensure they have adequate numbers of qualified staff at each of the projects,” he said. “We’re operating the dams 24/7. Our officer here (in Omaha) remains fully functioning through the COVID-19 crisis. We do have our operation plan, which the Corps activated earlier this year in response to a non-COVID related incident, and everything worked fine.”
Remus didn’t indicate the nature of the non-COVID incident. However, he said the Corps remains prepared for any situation during the current pandemic.
“We’re confident our office will remain fully functional regardless of what the future holds,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.