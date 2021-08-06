FBI Continues Probe Into Wagner Death

WAGNER — Authorities are continuing their investigation into last December’s death of a Wagner man, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
George “Bug” Cournoyer, 41, was found Dec. 21 inside his Wagner residence, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith. Cournoyer was found mid-afternoon but was likely killed earlier that day.
This week, Smith told the Press & Dakotan that the Cournoyer investigation “is still ongoing and active.” The spokesman said there was nothing more that he could report at the moment.
Smith said there was no accuracy to a social media post that a particular individual was under investigation and had been arrested.
The FBI is working the case in partnership with the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department.
This week, YST Police Chief Chris Saunsoci referred a Press & Dakotan inquiry on the case to FBI officials.
Cournoyer allegedly died from a stabbing, but authorities said at the time that the cause and manner of death was still being determined.
At the time, Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the alleged stabbing occurred in the south tribal housing of Wagner. He referred the Press & Dakotan to tribal officials for more information.
Cournoyer’s death apparently occurred on tribal land, according to Tim Bormann, the South Dakota attorney general’s chief of staff.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wasn’t working with the case at that point, Bormann said at the time.
A Facebook page acknowledged Cournoyer’s death shortly after his passing. The page contained posts of memories, condolences, messages of sadness and other contributions. One post made a reference to talking with Cournoyer on the Saturday before his death.
At the start of its work on the case, the FBI initially didn’t believe a connection existed between Cournoyer’s death and a September fatal stabbing of 54-year-old Isaac Primeaux in Wagner, Smith said at the time.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.