CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 3-9, 2020
Justin Stilen, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Operate overweight commercial vehicle; $182.50.
Zachary John Kavinsky, Ironwood, Mich.; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Michael Gerald Horman, 500 W. 17th St., Apt. 12, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Alex Braun, Sleepy Eye, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Ralph Marquardt, 1317 Golf View Lane, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Patrick M. Lowe, 401 Spruce St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $185.26; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Mitchell Lee Moser, 900 Block of Linn St., RR Road, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Katie Christ, 613 Douglas, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $670.50; Jail sentence of 10 days with 1 day credit; Three years probation.; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Recharged by indictment.
Stephani Michelle Johnson, 1215 White Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Robert Joe Rucker, Junior, 906 Walnut Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kalon D. Strickland, Senior, Niobrara, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Destiny Renae Bitsos, 1006 Whiting Dr. #201, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Justin Robert Krause, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $120.
Patrick M. Lowe, 401 Spruce St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Reydel Plasencia-Graveran, 1004 Walnut Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Lauren Jensen, Volin; Careless driving; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Stephani Michelle Johnson, 1215 White Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $286.50.
Patrick Michael Lowe, 401 Spruce St., Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving on wrong side of road; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lonnie Joe Schenk, Irene; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard Michael Roach, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $674.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Fail to comply with officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Jose Luis Morales Cabrera, 2400 Douglas Ave. #29, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Tonia Raisor, 809 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; $282.50.
Mark Hess, Norfolk, Neb.; Paddlefish regulations; $172.50.
Elaine Josephine Tellus, 504 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $348.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Randolph Cooper Greeley, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Apt. 2, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Juan Garcia, 1309 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
