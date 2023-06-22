SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Democratic Party recognized three individuals at the McGovern Day Luncheon June 3.
Among the honorees was Ryan Cwach of Yankton, who received the McGovern Grassroots Award. This individual must have contributed substantially to the improvement of the South Dakota Democratic Party, must currently be recognized as a statewide leader in Democratic affairs and must have contributed to registering voters and/or getting out the vote. Cwach’s work as a state representative has gained him respect with leaders on both sides of the aisle and across this state. His work with the Bluestem PAC to engage voters and improve voter turnout helped elect new leaders to the state Legislature.
