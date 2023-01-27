The Blackburn and Stevens Law Firm of Yankton has announced the hiring of Associate Tyler P. Matson. He graduated from Augustana University in 2013 cum laude and graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 2016, 19th out of 56 students.
Matson has previously served as a law clerk for the First Circuit in Mitchell. He has five years of experience in practicing law, and has handled criminal, family, landlord/tenant, guardianship and conservatorship, and pardon cases. He is currently the South Dakota State Bar Commissioner for the First Judicial Circuit. He also is a member of Yankton Lion’s and Sertoma, and serves on the Yankton Banquet Board.
