• On late afternoon of Aug. 1, 2202, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Sadie Eberhardt of rural Creighton, Neb., about Jason Roberts damaging her car and stealing tools from her shed. Upon arrival, the sheriff and a deputy talked with Eberhardt and Roberts at the residence. Roberts denied damaging Eberhardt’s car, which did have fresh damage to it. Roberts also stated that he was only taking his tools. Roberts was advised to leave the residence and not return. Pictures were taken of the damaged car and a trailer hitch receiver was taken as evidence. A report about the incident will be sent to the Knox County Attorney.

• Starting Monday, Aug. 15, for approximately 4-5 weeks, the Knox County Department of Roads will be shutting down 872 Road (old 108) between 510 Ave. and 512 Ave. as they are replacing a bridge and putting in a box culvert. A signed detour will be in place. It will go one mile south to 871 Road, then east or west two miles (depending on your direction of travel) and back north one mile to 872 Road.

