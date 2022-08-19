• On late afternoon of Aug. 1, 2202, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Sadie Eberhardt of rural Creighton, Neb., about Jason Roberts damaging her car and stealing tools from her shed. Upon arrival, the sheriff and a deputy talked with Eberhardt and Roberts at the residence. Roberts denied damaging Eberhardt’s car, which did have fresh damage to it. Roberts also stated that he was only taking his tools. Roberts was advised to leave the residence and not return. Pictures were taken of the damaged car and a trailer hitch receiver was taken as evidence. A report about the incident will be sent to the Knox County Attorney.
• Starting Monday, Aug. 15, for approximately 4-5 weeks, the Knox County Department of Roads will be shutting down 872 Road (old 108) between 510 Ave. and 512 Ave. as they are replacing a bridge and putting in a box culvert. A signed detour will be in place. It will go one mile south to 871 Road, then east or west two miles (depending on your direction of travel) and back north one mile to 872 Road.
• The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Staff was able to fingerprint over 241 children at the Knox County Fair between 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Each child fingerprinted was given a bag containing numerous fun and educational items. The fingerprint card was given to the parent or guardian of the child to be kept. An additional 17 “911” T-shirts were handed out to older kids between the ages of 12 and 15, and around 144 bags of cookies donated by Casey’s were given to the kids with the permission of their parents. The fingerprinting of kids has been a tradition at the Knox County Fair that was started by Sheriff Wes Eisenbeiss in the early 1980’s and has been continued by Sheriff Jim Janecek and current Sheriff Don Henery.
• 8-8-2022: Raylene McBride, 39, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
• 8-8-2022: Brennan DeCory, 33, Santee — Possession of Controlled Substance-Meth, Possession of Controlled-THC (Santee)
• 8-9-2022: Rico Kitto, 46, Santee — Contempt of Court (Santee Warant)
• 8-9-2022: Oriana Archambeau, 22, Santee — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 8-10-2022: Chance Strickland 37, Santee — Possession of Controlled Substance-THC (Santee), Contempt of Court (Cedar County Warrant)
• 8-12-2022: John Moniz-Thomas, 24, Santee — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Santee)
