PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 9 a.m. (CT). Due to the current public health concerns with COVID-19, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• Board of Elections (Office of the Secretary of State);
• Department of Game, Fish and Parks;
• Department of Social Services;
• Department of Transportation;
• Division of Labor and Management (Department of Labor and Regulation);
• Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission (Office of the Attorney General);
• South Dakota Board of Chiropractic Examiners (Department of Health);
• South Dakota Board of Examiners for Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists (Department of Social Services);
• South Dakota Board of Examiners of Psychologists (Department of Social Services);
• South Dakota Board of Pharmacy (Department of Health);
• South Dakota Board of Technical Education (Department of Education); and
• South Dakota Real Estate Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation).
Those wishing to testify must register by Sept. 11 by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, who they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
