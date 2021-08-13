Raising Her Voice

For Jenny Briest, each day brings with it full-time caregiving for her husband, Corey, who was disabled by a 2005 roadside bomb in Iraq.
Now a respective 40 and 39 years old, Corey and Jenny live in their specially-designed Yankton home built with $250,000 in donations both locally and around the nation. She prepares his meals, manages his medication and transports him to physical and occupational therapy when they aren’t doing sessions at home.
Jenny has given her care, love and support. But more importantly on a large-scale level, she has given her voice.
Jenny has become a tireless advocate not just for her husband and other veterans but also the “Hidden Heroes” — the 5.5 million caregivers for U.S. military members, with about 20% of them for post-9/11 veterans. They provide an estimated $14 billion in voluntary, uncompensated care.
The Briests have appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and the “Oprah Winfrey Show.” In addition, Jenny has lobbied with the Wounded Warrior project (WWP) for the Caregiver Act, appeared as a spokesperson for a WWP commercial and has met with senior leaders at the VA to provide input on the VA Fiduciary system.
“I went from being shy and laid back to saying and doing things I never would have expected, but I’m doing it for Corey and all the others,” Jenny said.
Now, she has received another major platform for her voice.
Jenny was recently selected as a Dole Caregiver Fellow through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Jenny was chosen as one of 11 honorees by the foundation, named for the former U.S. senator from North Carolina who also served in three presidential administrations.
Dole, also an author, continues her public service work with military caregivers. Dole and actor Tom Hanks launched the Hidden Heroes campaign in 2016, with Yankton native and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw as one of the participants.
As part of her advocacy, Jenny wants to put a face on the needs. She noted that less than 1% of the U.S. population serves in the military, with many Americans unaware of the sacrifices made by service members, veterans and their families.
The Briests have raised their two children — daughter Kylie, now 19, and son Connor, now 16 — and built a life together. They enjoy attending school events and time at their cabin, swimming, boating and floating.
“I went from being a first-year teacher to being a caregiver. This is my full-time job. There is no 9-to-5 and no off-time,” Jenny said. “But I’m not just his caregiver. We’re a married couple. We make decisions together on parenting and financial matters. We have date nights. He’s the love of my life, and I’m going to do whatever I can for him.”
When Jenny received the December 2005 phone call about Corey’s combat injuries, she didn’t know if he would survive. Corey was serving with the Yankton-based Charlie (now Bravo) Battery with the South Dakota National Guard. After the bomb explosion, Corey suffered traumatic brain injuries, was blinded and had lost his mobility.
“We were even talking about making plans for his funeral,” Jenny said.
Other Charlie Battery members lost their lives from the blast. Corey survived, but he underwent two years of surgery and treatment that took the Briests to VA facilities around the nation and finally to a private rehabilitation center in California.
“It was hard being separated from our kids and being in different places around the country without knowing anybody,” Jenny said. “But I had to be there for Corey and to fight for what he needed.”
Jenny navigated through the VA system, working for the treatment, medication, equipment and services for her husband. She met neurosurgeons and other health-care professionals who guided her to the proper facilities.
“One of them told me to ask questions and to never just sign anything,” she said. “So many people did because they trusted what they were told, and it cost them benefits.”
In her experiences, Jenny believes many problems arise because the VA and other agencies aren’t designed or equipped for the younger veterans with traumatic brain injuries and other debilitating conditions.
In that respect, Jenny anxiously anticipates her role as an Elizabeth Dole Fellow.
“There are always new issues when it comes to advocating for the military and caregivers,” she said. “I speak up for the things that need to change, and my main goal is to be that voice for the 5.5 million caregivers in the United States. They include all sorts of people, not just spouses and parents but also brothers, sisters and friends.”
The Briests have also worked with the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps those dealing with continued physical, mental and emotional issues.
That amplified voice can prove particularly important for rural areas, such as Yankton, where resources aren’t always available or easily accessible, she said.
“Those who make the policies need to hear from us, because we’re the ones who are living it daily,” Jenny said. “Other people are supportive and well intentioned, but they don’t always fully understand the impact of what it means to be a caregiver.”
The COVID-19 pandemic created additional challenges in Corey’s care as he couldn’t travel to the facilities where he received his therapy. He can work out at home, as the Briest home has an elliptical machine and treadmill, but the care also falls on Jenny during those additional days.
In addition, Corey has developed blood clots that have complicated his care.
The pandemic also affected “Storm The Hill,” a lobbying effort in Washington. Because of COVID, the advocates weren’t holding face-to-face meetings on Capitol Hill. However, Briest and other advocates still held virtual conversations with lawmakers and their staffs.
“Their policies won’t change what happened to us (as a result of combat injuries), but it will make it better for us to get through this,” she said.
The Briests have developed another important connection with Lee Woodruff, an author and wife of ABC News journalist Bob Woodruff, who suffered traumatic brain injuries from a roadside bomb while covering the Iraqi War.
The Briests met Lee Woodruff when she spoke at a Goodwill Industries banquet in Sioux City, and they have remained in contact through the years. The Briests consider Woodruff’s support as an important factor.
Jenny said she and Corey have received support from President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
However, the Briests hold a special feeling for the support found in their Yankton hometown.
“The response when we flew home after Corey’s treatment in California and landed at the airport in Yankton was overwhelming. It felt great to come home,” Jenny said.
“Corey could have received his Purple Heart from President (George W.) Bush in the hospital, but he wouldn’t have realized what was happening. And we wanted him to receive it at home, in front of his family and friends.”
The Briests also remain incredibly grateful for their specially-designed home that allows Corey to reside with his family.
“It was nice to have closure with our old house, where we had been raising our family,” Jenny said. “But when we visited it after returning to Yankton, we saw how hard it was for Corey and that it just wouldn’t be feasible for us to live there. With this house, we have the freedom to do the things we want and need to do without worrying about a single thing.”
As for the Briests’ family, Kylie is attending nursing school at the University of South Dakota. Growing up, Kylie helped care for her father and saw his needs, which Jenny believes influenced the young woman’s decision to enter nursing.
Corey used to read to their daughter, but now she reads to him.
“And Connor, this is all he knows. He has grown up with this his entire life,” Jenny said.
Corey has maintained his sense of humor, and the Briests remain thankful for every day. They mark the day in which he was hit with the roadside bomb but has emerged alive with what is their new normal.
“Every Dec. 4, we have ‘Celebrate Corey Day,’ where we have his favorite food with family and friends,” Jenny said. “If we couldn’t do it in person because of COVID or other reasons, we did it by Zoom. It’s so important to celebrate that day.”
As an Elizabeth Dole Fellow, Jenny looks forward to making the most of each opportunity to support her husband and other families living a similar life.
“Being a military caregiver means making sure that no other veteran goes through this journey alone or without an advocate,” she said.
