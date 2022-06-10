Gas Leak Reported In Yankton Friday Morning

No evacuations were necessary following a gas leak on Pine Street in Yankton Friday.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, contractors hit a two-inch gas line while digging an electric line to a house in the 700 block of Pine Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday. The gas line had not been marked during location surveys.
Nickles said no evacuations were necessary, but several structures were monitored. This included Webster School.
“The wind was carrying a little bit of gas into the building,” he said. “Everything was shut down in the building, including their boilers.”
He said services were restored after the leak was fixed. Yankton Fire was on scene for a little over an hour.
Later Friday morning, the Yankton School District announced that the free summer meal set for Webster Elementary that day was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution.”
