LINCOLN, Neb. — Quitting tobacco is not easy, but with the help of the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, finding the right tools can be.
By calling the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, callers gain access to a variety of resources to help them on their quitting journey — and because 1-800-QUIT-NOW is available 24/7, Nebraskans can reach out when and where it works for them. Currently, all eligible callers can receive up to a four-week supply of quit-smoking medication (gum, patch or lozenges) mailed directly to their home. This additional two week supply of quit-smoking medication is available through June 30, 2021, or while supplies last.
In addition to the free medication options, callers will find a wide range of personalized services designed to help each create his or her own quit plan with the help of a trained Quit Coach.
“Utilizing the services offered by the Quitline can greatly improve your chances of quitting tobacco and staying quit,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “Quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health and all-around wellbeing and we are committed to providing free tools to support the process like 1-800-QUIT-NOW.”
Today there are more former smokers than there are current smokers—now can be your time. Quitting smoking is beneficial at any age, improves health status and enhances quality of life.
“It doesn’t matter what age you are, quitting smoking is important to your health and there is no better time than right now to quit,” said Anthone. “Using FDA-approved quit-smoking medications and counseling services like the Quitline can double your chance of quitting for good. I encourage all tobacco users to talk to your healthcare provider about quitting or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.”
For free help getting started or staying tobacco-free, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or QuitNow.ne.gov. Quitline services are available in over 200 languages and Spanish-speaking residents can call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.