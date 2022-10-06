100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 7, 1922
• Yankton golf sharks may go out and play on the new course north of the city this afternoon, or by moonlight tonight, tomorrow afternoon or any time, if they’ve got clubs, the local committee announced today. The tees and greens are marked out, and are smooth and clear and just panting to be played upon, according to M.P. Ohlman, Jr., one of the committee which is behind the organization. All the players will have to take will be some tomato cans or other receptacles to sink for cups in the greens to try to pop the little ball into, and only nine of them will be required.
• The big suction barge of the Grinnell grading company is back on this side of the Nebraska sand-bar and expects to start tomorrow on the last section of the grade, at this end of the Nebraska approach. The pedestals to the south of the bridge piers will be completed in the coming weeks and sand will be pumped up around them and covered with dirt as soon as possible, that the whole grade may be completed before severe weather may be expected.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 7, 1947
• Indications in Yankton today were that a serious effort is to be made to conform with President Truman’s Sunday night request for a voluntary food conservation program as a step toward world stabilization. A meeting of Yankton café and restaurant operators was called at the Chamber of Commerce office yesterday afternoon for the purpose of studying the president’s order, and over 20 pledges to “go along” were voiced.
• Featured as guest speaker at the Business and Professional Women’s club meeting last evening was Mrs. Greg Hintgen, who spoke on the topic “The Talking Book.” Mrs. Hintgen’s blind mother, Mrs. Emma Moon, has possession of one of the machines manufactured under the supervision of the Foundation for the Blind, which are especially equipped to play records that the government makes for those who have lost their eyesight.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 7, 1972
• The Crofton Warriors celebrated homecoming by posting their first victory of the season, a gallant 20-6 come from behind performance over Bloomfield in a Northeast Nebraska Athletic Conference tussle last night.
• The Wagner Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 28 to answer a call from St. Paul’s Indian Mission, Marty. Swift action by the local Marty Mission fire fighters and the Wagner Fire Dept. managed to contain the blaze to the rectory second floor library and adjoining kitchenette where the fire was discovered in the early morning hours. The rectory library contained a large number of valuable volumes. Estimated loss of the books and furnishings alone is over $13,000. Much of the rectory suffered extensive smoke damage. Total damage may run as much as $30,000.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 7, 1997
• A 1998 calendar arriving in Yankton homes by year’s end combines an overview of city government with a monthly schedule of noteworthy events. The City of Yankton is printing 5,000 of the calendars offering everything from how the 1998 budget is collected and spent to how and when recyclables will be gathered.
• Yankton High School geography teacher Dave Hofer has been selected to represent the South Dakota Division of the American Cancer Society as Mr. Hope for 1997-98. The announcement was made at the Division’s 50th Anniversary celebration in Sioux Falls. Hofer, former boy’s basketball head coach, first battled Hodgkin’s Disease several years ago, only to suffer a recurrence. Now he will celebrate his fifth year of being cancer-free this Christmas.
