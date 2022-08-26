BBB Tip: Navigating Student Loan Forgiveness Under New Plan

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s announced plan to address student loan debt, many are turning online for answers.
In recent months, the BBB reported that scammers were taking advantage of recent changes to student loan repayment programs to confuse borrowers, tricking them into falling for various schemes. The expectation is that these scam attempts will increase significantly in the coming weeks and months.
Currently, payments are paused on virtually all federal student loans through Dec. 31, 2022. But just because student loan repayment is on pause doesn’t mean that scams are. Better Business Bureau encourages graduates to carefully research trustworthy sources related to federal repayment plans before giving personal information.
Watch out for companies promising to reduce debt by lowering payments through enrollment in student loan forgiveness or other programs. They may also falsely promise to apply monthly payments to consumers’ student loans and to improve credit scores- all you have to do is pay a small fee so they can negotiate with the lender on your behalf. In another version, dishonest collectors claim they can save money by consolidating loans — if a minimal fee is paid. Please keep your personal information private and never give it to an unsolicited source.
Protect yourself from student loan scammers:
• Research the lender. Visit BBB.org to read business profiles and check out companies before working with them. The FTC has consumer education related to student loan debt relief scams at ftc.gov/StudentLoans.
• Empty promises lead to an empty wallet and more debt. Only scammers promise fast loan forgiveness. Scammers often pretend to be affiliated with the government. Never pay a fee upfront for help. Never share sensitive information, such as your FSA ID.
• Find a reliable source. Consumers can apply for loan deferments, forbearance, repayment and forgiveness or discharge programs directly through the U.S. Department of Education or their loan servicer at no cost and do not require a third party. For students in Canada, find more information about student loans and grants.
Visit StudentAid.gov for federal student loan repayment options. Student loans can be forgiven only under specific circumstances, so contact your lender directly to see if any options are available to you.
