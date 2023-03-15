South Dakota recorded 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Turner County and one in Charles Mix County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,200.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 4:18 pm
South Dakota recorded 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Turner County and one in Charles Mix County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,200.
Turner County’s new deaths raised its COVID toll to 72. It has recorded five new deaths in the last two weeks.
For Charles Mix County, it was the 39th pandemic fatality overall and first since Jan. 18.
The DOH posted 752 new infections, up 17% from last week, while current hospitalizations dropped to 44 (-24), the lowest level since Nov. 9. There were 37 new hospitalizations reported.
New COVID-19 cases in area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +64; Clay County, +10; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +5; Turner County, +4; Union County, +3; and Yankton County, +13.
New area hospitalizations were posted for Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+1), Turner (+1) and Yankton (+2) counties.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.