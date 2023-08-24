A child who was found dead Wednesday in Yankton is believed to have died after being left in a vehicle on a hot, humid day.
A press release issued Thursday afternoon by the Yankton Police Department (YPD) offered an update on the incident.
According to a Wednesday press release, officers were summoned to the 300 block of W. 25th Street at 5:18 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child.
“(Yankton County) EMS and Yankton police officers were unable to revive the child,” the press release said.
Police and ambulance crews were observed in the parking lot of a nearby church.
On Thursday, the YPD release added, “During the on-scene investigation, it was determined that the child had been left in a vehicle for an extended period of time. At this time, an autopsy has been requested.”
Wednesday’s high temperature at the airport was 100 degrees, with the heat index reaching 112 degrees. During this week’s heat wave, an excessive heat warning had been issued by the National Weather Service; the warning lasts until 7 p.m. Thursday.
No other information was made available.
“The Yankton Police Department will continue the investigation,” the Thursday release said. “As more details become available, we will issue another press release.”
Responding to this incident was Yankton County EMS, the Yankton County coroner and the Yankton Police Department
(1) comment
Heartbreaking for all involved.
