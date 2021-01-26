100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 27, 1921
• Thomas L. Turner, Philadelphia American baseball scout, temporarily located at Richford, N.Y., has written the local baseball management to the effect that he has a pitcher and catcher he wishes to “farm out” to the Wagner baseball team for 1921. Mr. Turner assures the local management that “he is not trying to pawn off a couple of dubs on you, but will guarantee them to win seven out of ten games.”
• Robbers visited Mission Hill last night, entering the Brownson general merchandise store and the pool hall and carrying off $300 or $400 worth of goods but no money. Several overcoats, overalls, silk shirts, shoes, bedspreads, and other merchandise were taken from the Brownson store, while the pool hall today is minus a quantity of candy, cigars and cigarettes.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 27, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 27, 1971
• Army engineers have scheduled navigation on the Missouri river to open March 23 at Sioux City and April 1 at the mouth. Towboats may enter the river earlier if weather permits.
• At the Jolley School Annex in Vermillion, a pilot program has entered the fledgling phases. The new experiment in education would provide more freedom for students and language classes. The teachers are taking to the program as well, feeling involved with the curriculum rather than stuck.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 27, 1996
• Yankton High School and Mount Marty College will host over 300 for their Lewis & Clark debate tournament today. The participants are participating in a range of individual events, as well as policy and Lincoln-Douglas debate.
• Almost one-third of South Dakota households have home computers, according to a poll by the University of South Dakota Business Research Bureau. Many more students, as well as businessmen are purchasing computers both for work and home. Another 13 percent of South Dakotans plan to buy a computer within the next year.
