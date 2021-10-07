The Yankton Area Concert Association’s (YACA) 2021-22 concert series will return to the Yankton High School theatre this month.
After a hiatus due to COVID guidelines, the YACA board has been making arrangements to resume last year’s concert schedule.
The opening concert is on Oct. 29 as Intersection Trio takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Intersection is a standard configuration of piano, violin and cello but they are anything but standard in the virtuoso quality of the playing, the fresh imagination of the programming, and charming and friendly rapport developed with every audience.
The rest of the schedule, as part of your membership, includes:
• Monday, Nov. 29 — Masters of Soul (group of 10 with the music of Motown);
• Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 — The Everly Set (familiar Everly Brothers music);
• Saturday, March 12, 2022 — A 3 p.m. matinee of Uptown Girls (three female vocalists with piano, classic light rock);
• Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — Branden & James (vocal, cello, piano trio).
More information will be available as the details are ironed out. If anyone is interested in purchasing a membership or has questions, contact Vi Ranney at 605-665-3596 or Kristy Wyland at 605-665-2263.
