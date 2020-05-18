EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of profiles on the three Republican candidates for the Yankton County Commission. The primary election will be held June 2.
———
NAME: Don Kettering
FAMILY: Wife — Pam, Son — Lance, Daughter — Heather, Granddaughters — Amber, Lila, Tessa, Nora.
Education: Brentford High School, Northern State College BA Degree in Government, History and Math, South Dakota State University MS Degree in Economics, United States Army
OCCUPATION: Farm Credit Services of America 38 years in leadership positions, First Dakota National Bank three years working primarily on estate planning for farmers, and presently retired.
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AS AN INCUMBENT: Five years and four months.
OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Served on the South Dakota Mediation Board, The South Dakota Office of Economic Development Board. Served in leadership roles for the Yankton Sertoma Club, The Yankton Morning Optimist Club, Yankton Area Progressive Growth, Yankton Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Human Services Advisory Board, the Yankton United Church of Christ.
———
Why are you running?
• I want to continue to pay back to my community, state and nation for all of the great opportunities that I have been provided.
• I believe that I bring good common sense and leadership to the County Commission.
• I want to be a positive force in economic development in Yankton County.
• I have a strong background in problem resolution and collaboration to achieve positive fair resolutions.
• Because I enjoy working with people.
Going forward in the coming year, the county will be recovering from dual disasters — the 2019 floods and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. What do you feel needs to be done for recovery and how do you prioritize the needs of each recovery?
• Floods — The County EMS provided excellent service in helping citizens utilize these services. I would continue to support and expand the EMS ability to serve the citizens of the county.
• COVID-19— Much of the economic assistance for the pandemic has come from federal and state programs. The County EMS and Ambulance Services have done an outstanding job.
• Prioritization — During the pandemic, I see the role the county needs to play involves several actions:
— Improve collaboration between the government departments and personnel.
— Improve collaboration between rural residents and small towns.
— Increased support for economic development.
— Increased support for value-added agriculture projects.
— Continued support for the EMS and Ambulance Department.
— Continued support for tourism.
— Continue to support opening the county under a reasonable, safe process.
Large swathes of the county have actively explored the prospect of seceding from Yankton County due in part to a perceived feeling of being ignored by the commission. What would you tell these people and how will you be a representative of the entire county and not just some of the county?
I’ve met with township board members and we’ve identified several concerns. Both rural and urban people must have their needs heard and the commission must prioritize these needs and work within the budget to meet them.
I’d also work to inform everyone of the cost of maintaining them. The issues that have developed in ag-zoned districts are a different challenge. I support following the laws and ordinances that are currently in place. If people in the seceding townships can get a better environment to operate their schools and businesses, I understand their decision to leave. The County Commission has the ability to meet or exceed what other counties can provide if we offer the transparency, trust and confidence that we’re being fair and equitable to everyone.
With little additional aid anticipated from the state and federal levels for roads, how would you go about tackling the issues with the county’s roads?
• I’d continue to support and improve the quality of our Highway Department.
• I’d continue to work with state and federal departments to obtain the best practices in road and bridge maintenance and to access the largest support through aid programs.
• I’d continue to rely on expert resources to assist in making decisions regarding road best practices.
• I’d continue to work to improve our Five-Year Road Plan.
• I’d continue the practice of utilizing a citizen-based road task force to identify and discuss issues.
• I’d support raising income for road maintenance through taxes. I would like to see that come mainly from those that use the roads the most, but we all share responsibility for infrastructure so more than one type of tax might be needed.
Additional thoughts?
Vote for Don Kettering June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.