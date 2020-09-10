Changes In Delmont Festivals This Weekend, But Still Much To Enjoy

DELMONT — Old-time harvest fun and foods again are being offered at Delmont, the tiny town northwest of Yankton known for its annual hospitality.
While the downtown Kuchen Festival has been cancelled for this year, the Harvest Festival at the Twin Rivers Old Iron farm just west of town is going forward with its activities both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.
Downtown Delmont still is offering outside street activities on Saturday at Rebel Wrenches, the local convenience store at Main and Wilson. Also, rummage sales still are evident.
Pandemic concerns have changed a few farm activities, and there is more hand sanitizer visible and available, but as most activities are outside, social distancing is easier.
The Kuchen Festival had been advertised on posters earlier, but Historical Society President Earla Strid explained that it wasn’t COVID-19 that halted this year’s event, but a series of unrelated health concerns for the core group.
The art show and the quilt show already were cancelled months ago.
Volunteers, she said, were still willing to help with the preparation; the Tyndall Bakery was set to again help the volunteers produce the tasty kuchen from which the festival gets it’s name.
“All of our activities are indoors,” commented Strid, which contributed to the uncertainty some may have felt.
“We actually heard from more than one individual that they thought it was a good idea we had cancelled,” said Strid. “The tractor club is worried about COVID too, but they also are trying to do some things different.”
Twin Rivers President Glennis Stern said initially there was some uncertainty about having its popular event on the old-time farm just west of town. But when put to a club vote, the decision was unanimous to go forward with the event.
The Harvest Festival is featuring Oliver/Hart Parr Equipment this year, said Stern, with all other equipment welcome.
“The Oliver collectors group said they would be more than happy to help advertise in their magazine for us,” said Stern, “and we also had the same kind of response from the collectors group in Nebraska.” So many farm events had been cancelled this year, he said, so they were eager to have this event.
“It kind of makes a guy feel this thing will work out,” said Stern, with his usual low chuckle.
Plexiglass has been put up at the lunch stand, and the women are taking other precautions with serving, he added. More picnic tables and outdoor seating are being provided. The Sunday morning church service will be held outside, too.
Fortunately, the weather forecast says temps will be in the 70s with sunshine.
The flea market will be held again, and the machine shed will have a variety of crafters and vendors new to the event.
A few things to watch for at the farm this year, are a new front on the sheep barn, which holds a collection of arm tools and equipment; new décor inside the farm house compliments of Jean Gross, Mitchell; a new section of bleachers; and new bathrooms.
And, there still will be the popular saw mill, said Stern, and shelling and thrashing, and “we may even pick a little corn with the old equipment.”
Young children will enjoy some of the demonstrations and the activities planned just for them.
“We surely invite anyone and anybody who wants to come,” said Stern. “We can be careful, but we feel it will be a safe thing.
“We are there to have fun and educate people, too, how our forefathers did things.”
Rebel Wrenches owner Brandt Garner said he is excited to be offering more things this year downtown Saturday at his gas station/convenience store to tie into the festivities.
A car show is planned, with registration from 10 a.m. to noon, and judging at 4 p.m. Several food vendors will be offering such things as chislic and ice cream.
Besides a flea market, there are a few vendors, such as Eric Kotalik, Yankton, who will be stamping out dog tags on his WWII-era machine.
A 50-50 raffle is being held, said Garner, and “if we sell out of tickets, someone will walk away with a cool $15-grand.
“The other half will go to the city sewer project.” That expensive project begins next year.
The live band, “Southside Pine,” Sioux Falls, (and originally from Canada), will provide music for the street dance, 7-11 p.m. An events license also allows alcohol refreshments within the boundaries of the closed-off side street, said Garner.
“We just encourage everyone to come out and have a good time,” said Garner, “and enjoy the other festivities, too.”
Stern chimed in from the farm, “we’ve got something for everyone—kids, women and men—and it’s all free fun!”
See schedule at www.twinriversoldiron.org or www.delmontsd.org.
