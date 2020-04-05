FREEMAN — The South Dakota Chislic Festival Board of Directors has voted to suspend their plans to host the 2020 Chislic Festival, it was announced Saturday.
The board said in a press release that it has “deemed this to be the appropriate action based on the environment that the COVID-19 virus has presented.”
According to a press release, the board “recognizes the safety of the citizens of the greater Freeman area as well as the safety of festival attendees as the primary reasons for the suspension. With the festival drawing visitors from across the country, the safety of everyone needs to be the primary focus.”
The chislic festival debuted to a huge response in 2018 and expanded its operations in 2019.
This year’s festival was set for July 25.
“The board wishes to extend their appreciation to the entire Freeman community, the festival population, the sponsors, and the vendors for their support in getting this event off the ground in 2018 and 2019, and looks forward to a great festival the last Saturday of July 2021,” the press release said.
