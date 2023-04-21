NIOBRARA, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Niobrara Public School and a student regarding an alleged altercation between a teacher and student at a March 2020 dance.
The ACLU represented the student, identified as “L.D.” in the case, and announced Friday the settlement in the tort lawsuit.
A Niobrara school official could not be reached for comment Friday night.
The northeast Nebraska teenager, who was identified as a Native American, alleged he was assaulted by a chaperone during the Niobrara High School dance. The complaint alleges the teenager was struck in the face by the teacher seeking to forcibly remove the boy from the event.
The teenager, who was represented by the ACLU of Nebraska, was seeking compensation for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Niobrara Public Schools agreed to pay monetary damages in exchange for the teenager closing the case. The settlement details will not be made public.
