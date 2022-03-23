A Freeman Tradition Stays Alive

FREEMAN — Even the pandemic can’t stop the best of the wurst.
For the third consecutive year, the traditional Schmeckfest activities have been canceled because of COVID-19, but the homemade sausage and other favorite ethnic foods are still on sale.
Schmeckfest, or “tasting festival,” has become a major annual event since 1959. Thousands of visitors come to Freeman each spring for the event, which offers ethnic food, craft, talents and heritage displays. The evenings feature a large family-style meal and a musical production attracting thousands of visitors.
Schmeckfest raises funds for Freeman Academy, a Mennonite-affiliated school with 75 students in grades K-12.
The festival has provided a celebration of the area’s German-Russian heritage, according to Nathan Epp, the academy’s head of school.
“Schmeckfest has been a great part of the community. It’s both a tradition but also the largest fundraiser for us. Schmeckfest accounts for 15% of our operating budget,” he said.
“It’s been a challenge during the last three years in a row when you don’t have those same amounts of dollars. We’ve raised funds from other events, and our supporters have been very generous in stepping up with additional donations. We’ve also received federal funds the last 1-1/2 years given to businesses and private organizations.”
With the traditional events canceled because of the pandemic, organizers have turned to the “Schmeck Stop” event during the next two Saturdays, according to Kathy Kleinsasser. She serves as dual role as both the Freeman Academy Auxiliary chair and as Schmeckfest board member.
The Schmeck Stop includes a walk-in Country Kitchen market 2-7 p.m. March 26 and April 2. The market offers ethnic foods, baked goods and homemade sausage. This alternative to Schmeckfest gives the opportunity to stop by and stock up on Schmeckfest favorites.
For the sausage, advanced orders are preferred for purchase of more than 15 pounds. Those orders can be placed at www.schmeckfest.com and will be prepared ahead of time.
In addition, the event is offering a pre-order/carry-out only “mini” Schmeckfest meal, including sausage, knepf, stewed beef and sauerkraut. The pre-orders ended last Monday and are available for pickup from 4-7 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
In conjunction with the scaled-back Schmeckfest, visitors can tour the neighboring Heritage Hall Museum and Archives (HHMA) from noon-7 p.m. March 25-26 and April 2.
In addition, the HHMA is sponsoring a special historical presentation on the “Hutterite Martyrs” at 7:30 p.m. March 25-26. The program, held at Pioneer Hall on the Freeman Academy campus, is free and open to the public with donations accepted.
The story, familiar in the larger Freeman community, will explore the details of the experience of four Hutterites from the Rockport Colony, located northwest of Freeman, who refused to serve in the military after being drafted during World War I. Hutterites hold a core belief in pacifism, or the use of peaceful means and opposition to war and violence.
The program will feature two speakers with unique perspectives. Storyteller Dora Maendel is a member of the Fairholme Hutterite Colony in Manitoba and Dr. Duane Stolzfus is professor of communication at Goshen (Indiana) College, a former New York Times editor, and author of “Pacifists in Chains: The Persecution of Hutterites during the Great War.”
The two speakers bring the Hutterite martyrs’ story to life, according to HHMA archivist Marnette Hofer.
“The story holds such meaning locally because the four men were from a nearby (Hutterite) colony,” she said. “They were conscripted (drafted) into the military during World War I. They refused to serve or even put on the uniform. They had horrible experiences and were sent to Alcatraz. Eventually, they were taken to Fort Leavenworth.”
Stolzfus has conducted research for several years, Hofer said.
“He has gone to South Dakota and North Dakota, visiting with colony folks and people who had heard bits and pieces of these stories,” she said. “It was a fascinating book that he has put together.”
Maendel brings her own style of sharing history, Hofer said.
“Dora is a story teller from a Hutterite colony in Canada,” the archivist said. “She brings more of the real family members’ stories and songs from the Hutterite tradition.”
In 1918, brothers Joseph, Michael and David Hofer, and their brother-in-law, Jacob Wipf, were taken into custody and imprisoned at Alcatraz in the San Francisco Bay, where they were starved, beaten and chained.
On Nov.14, three days after the armistice ending World War I had been signed, they left the military prison in chains on a train for Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. They arrived at the military prison Nov. 19.
Ten days later, on Nov. 29 Joseph died; he was 24. Michael Hofer, 25, died Dec. 3. Hutterites continue to consider the Hofer brothers as martyrs for their faith.
The program coincides with the national touring “Voices of Conscience” exhibit that opened recently at the Freeman museum and continues through April 24.
The March 25-26 program is supported in part by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Admission to the exhibit, located in the historic Bethel Church that is part of the museum complex, is included with the regular museum admission.
The “Voices of Conscience” exhibit premiered at the World War I Museum in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017 and then launched a tour across North America. The exhibit was created by the Kauffman Museum in North Newton, Kansas.
It remembers the witness of peace-minded people against World War I, which included men and women, religious believers and secular humanitarians, political protesters and sectarian separatists.
The war also prompted questions over national loyalty. Many of these stories converged in the Midwest. Nearly 600 conscientious objectors were imprisoned at Fort Leavenworth. Mennonite farmers in south-central Kansas who refused to buy war bonds were tarred and feathered. A building at a Mennonite college was burned to the ground.
HHMA visitors can take in the new exterior and renovated interior, which has transformed the lobby into a more inviting open space, Hofer said. In addition, the mercantile area, featuring locally grown products and area artisans, has quadrupled since it opened in 2018. The museum also offers a “faith traditions” gallery featuring area churches and offering a place for reflection and prayer.
Hofer hopes Schmeckfest eventually returns to the larger festival of past years.
“Schmeckfest has been so important to the community, keeping us focused on their heritage. From the museum perspective, it has brought together a very diverse community, even though it doesn’t seem that way from the outside,” she said.
Epp believes the festival will return in the future, crediting supporters with creatively keeping the event going during the pandemic. He also credited the tremendous dedication of volunteers.
“The organizers have been adapting and working with the event each year, and the volunteers have been tremendous,” he said.
“We’ve learned a great deal during the pandemic about ways to run the festival. People really want Schmeckfest to return, and it can come back as an even stronger event.”
